Bowen, Faye Kivett
March 9, 1930 - November 26, 2020
Faye Kivett Bowen, 90, of Burlington passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC following an accident in her home.
A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of the late James Gregory Bowen and the daughter of the late Robert Saunders and Elna Boland Kivett. Faye was a homemaker, an active member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross Blood Drive and a lifetime member of the Jayceettes.
She is survived by her son, Edward Neil Bowen; granddaughter, Kate Liang Bowen; niece, Leah Brummett and her husband Paul along with their children, Samantha, Hunter, Erin and Ben; niece, Kathy Rary and her husband Troy along with their daughter, Blair.
Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Burlington by the Rev. Phillip R. Myers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required and strictly enforced.
For those unable or uncomfortable joining in person, the service will also be streamed via zoom conferencing software at https://mtsu.zoom.us/j/81013138900
.
An interment service will follow for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, which are restricted at the Alamance Memorial Park, memorials may be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 513 West Front Street, Burlington, NC 27215 or to the Salvation Army, c/o The Food Bank, 812 North Anthony Street, Burlington, NC 27215, or to The Young Musicians of Alamance County, 513 W Front St, Burlington, NC 27215.
Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com
.
Rich & Thompson Funeral & Cremation Services
306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.