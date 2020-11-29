Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Faye Kivett Bowen
Bowen, Faye Kivett

March 9, 1930 - November 26, 2020

Faye Kivett Bowen, 90, of Burlington passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC following an accident in her home.

A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of the late James Gregory Bowen and the daughter of the late Robert Saunders and Elna Boland Kivett. Faye was a homemaker, an active member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross Blood Drive and a lifetime member of the Jayceettes.

She is survived by her son, Edward Neil Bowen; granddaughter, Kate Liang Bowen; niece, Leah Brummett and her husband Paul along with their children, Samantha, Hunter, Erin and Ben; niece, Kathy Rary and her husband Troy along with their daughter, Blair.

Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Burlington by the Rev. Phillip R. Myers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required and strictly enforced.

For those unable or uncomfortable joining in person, the service will also be streamed via zoom conferencing software at https://mtsu.zoom.us/j/81013138900.

An interment service will follow for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, which are restricted at the Alamance Memorial Park, memorials may be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 513 West Front Street, Burlington, NC 27215 or to the Salvation Army, c/o The Food Bank, 812 North Anthony Street, Burlington, NC 27215, or to The Young Musicians of Alamance County, 513 W Front St, Burlington, NC 27215.

Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.

Rich & Thompson Funeral & Cremation Services

306 Glenwood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.