Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye Ball Light
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Faye Ball Light

Eden — Faye Ball Light, 84, passed away Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in repose Friday afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. The service will be live streamed on the Fair Funeral Home Facebook page.

Born December 15, 1936 in Elkin, NC, Faye was the daughter of the late John Verdle Ball and Beulah Victoria Hudson Ball. She was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church and was a retiree of Rockingham County Mental Health Center. Faye had a passion for children and following her retirement, worked at Trinity Wesleyan Education Center. In her spare time, she loved to paint.

She is survived by her companion, Hugh Chatman of the home; two sons, Artie Light (Kim) and Greg Light (Wendy), both of Eden; daughter, Vicki Dockery (Tim) of Eden; six grandchildren, Josh Light (Amanda), Stacey Joseph (Trent), Hannah Light, Adam Light, Corey Dockery and Whitney Hicks (Josh); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Light; and five siblings, Vernon Ball, Gary Ball, Cecil Ball, Ann Marcum and Sylvia Ball.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Reposing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd, Eden, NC
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Hello I used to work with Faye at Spray Textured Yarns Eden NC. She got me the job in the office and it was wonderful!. I went to Trinity Church w/ her and family. I am so sorry to hear about this. My sympathy is with all of u. Tell Joan , sylvia I said hello. 5332 Lair Dr. Gsbo Nc 27407 336 706 6664
Ann Meeks Pierce
December 20, 2020
Faye was such a sweet lady and so easy to get to know. We´re thankful to have known her. We loved her and will miss her. Our hearts and prayers are with all those that loved her too.
Steve and Gina (Montgomery, AL)
December 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Tonya Fuquay
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry. Faye was always so kind and precious. She will truly be missed. Praying for her family and friends.
Angela Stanley
December 18, 2020
So sorry, she was such a blessing. I have the Christmas ornaments she special painted for me on my tree.
Linda wyatt
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results