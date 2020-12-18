Hello I used to work with Faye at Spray Textured Yarns Eden NC. She got me the job in the office and it was wonderful!. I went to Trinity Church w/ her and family. I am so sorry to hear about this. My sympathy is with all of u. Tell Joan , sylvia I said hello. 5332 Lair Dr. Gsbo Nc 27407 336 706 6664

Ann Meeks Pierce December 20, 2020