Faye Ball Light
Eden — Faye Ball Light, 84, passed away Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in repose Friday afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. for those that wish to come by to pay their respects. The service will be live streamed on the Fair Funeral Home Facebook page.
Born December 15, 1936 in Elkin, NC, Faye was the daughter of the late John Verdle Ball and Beulah Victoria Hudson Ball. She was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church and was a retiree of Rockingham County Mental Health Center. Faye had a passion for children and following her retirement, worked at Trinity Wesleyan Education Center. In her spare time, she loved to paint.
She is survived by her companion, Hugh Chatman of the home; two sons, Artie Light (Kim) and Greg Light (Wendy), both of Eden; daughter, Vicki Dockery (Tim) of Eden; six grandchildren, Josh Light (Amanda), Stacey Joseph (Trent), Hannah Light, Adam Light, Corey Dockery and Whitney Hicks (Josh); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Light; and five siblings, Vernon Ball, Gary Ball, Cecil Ball, Ann Marcum and Sylvia Ball.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.