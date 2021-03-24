Menu
Faye Leona Wood Welch
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Welch, Faye Leona Wood

May 3, 1931 - March 20, 2021

Faye Leona Wood Welch, 89, of Greensboro, NC, passed on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Faye was born on May 3, 1931, in Alamance County, NC to the late Jacob M and Ludie Overby Wood.

Faye married Edward Welch in Burlington, NC on September 22, 1956. Faye and Eddie spent their lives together in Burlington, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Greensboro.

Faye had a 28-year career with Wachovia Bank and retired in 1991 as the vice president of the Trust Department. She was an avid Tar Heel fan, loved the beach, animals and her family. Faye was a longtime member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Wood and Nancy Bowling. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Ed Welch; three nieces, Deborah Benware, Janet Gerringer (Bill), Pam Watson (Gene); her nephew Ken Bowling (Angela); two great-nieces; three great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew and many longtime friends.

Due to the pandemic, a private service and burial will be held on March 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Faye's name to the Ministry Center Building Fund, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC will be serving the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Faye was a special person and hard worker. My sincere sympathies are sent to the entire family. I also enjoyed Faye and she taught me things when we worked together years ago. Anne W. Maynard- Burlington, NC
ANNE W MAYNARD
March 24, 2021
