Fletcher Gantt Barnette, beloved community member and master gardener, died peacefully Friday, December 11 in Greensboro, NC.
He is sorely missed and survived by his wife, Judith Barnette; daughters, Pamela Cook, Elaine "Boots" Meggs; grandchildren,
Joey Morrison, Angela Baulding, Kevin Morrison, Mo Meggs Jr., Tess Jones, Brian Pelkey, Dustin Pelkey, Rocky Barnette, Hezekiah Childress; great-grandchildren, Robert Heim, Josh Meggs, Shannon Cline, Katlyn Meggs, Coy West; and nieces and nephews, Crystal Hensley, John Boy Barnette Justice, Nicole Sharpe, Matthew Hensley.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vandalia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens.
George Brothers Funeral Home
803 Greenhaven Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.