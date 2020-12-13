Barnette, Fletcher Gantt



October 18, 1936 - December 11, 2020



Fletcher Gantt Barnette, beloved community member and master gardener, died peacefully Friday, December 11 in Greensboro, NC.



He is sorely missed and survived by his wife, Judith Barnette; daughters, Pamela Cook, Elaine "Boots" Meggs; grandchildren,



Joey Morrison, Angela Baulding, Kevin Morrison, Mo Meggs Jr., Tess Jones, Brian Pelkey, Dustin Pelkey, Rocky Barnette, Hezekiah Childress; great-grandchildren, Robert Heim, Josh Meggs, Shannon Cline, Katlyn Meggs, Coy West; and nieces and nephews, Crystal Hensley, John Boy Barnette Justice, Nicole Sharpe, Matthew Hensley.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vandalia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens.



George Brothers Funeral Home



803 Greenhaven Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.