Fletcher Gantt Barnette
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Barnette, Fletcher Gantt

October 18, 1936 - December 11, 2020

Fletcher Gantt Barnette, beloved community member and master gardener, died peacefully Friday, December 11 in Greensboro, NC.

He is sorely missed and survived by his wife, Judith Barnette; daughters, Pamela Cook, Elaine "Boots" Meggs; grandchildren,

Joey Morrison, Angela Baulding, Kevin Morrison, Mo Meggs Jr., Tess Jones, Brian Pelkey, Dustin Pelkey, Rocky Barnette, Hezekiah Childress; great-grandchildren, Robert Heim, Josh Meggs, Shannon Cline, Katlyn Meggs, Coy West; and nieces and nephews, Crystal Hensley, John Boy Barnette Justice, Nicole Sharpe, Matthew Hensley.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vandalia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens.

George Brothers Funeral Home

803 Greenhaven Dr, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Vandalia Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
