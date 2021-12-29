Hardison, Florence Brice
January 30, 1931 - December 27, 2021
GREENSBORO – Florence Louise Brice Hardison, 90, passed away on December 27, 2021. A beloved mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and loyal friend, Florence brightened the lives of everyone who had the fortune to know her. Her genuine love and compassion for others led to a life filled with deep and lasting friendships. Known as "Mom" by many beyond her own children, she was a nurturing and steadfast presence to her extended community and an inspiration to others.
Quick-witted with a rich sense of humor, Florence was an avid conversationalist who never met a stranger. She was a wordsmith with an impressive vocabulary, bolstered by her love of reading, crossword puzzles, and competitive word games like Scrabble and Password. She loved music, flower gardening, travel, and beach trips with family. Her Christian faith and service to others were the guiding principles of Florence's life.
Florence was born January 30, 1931 in Scarsdale, NY to Hazel and Kenneth Brice who settled in Scarsdale to provide educational opportunities for their children. Her parents were devout Christian Scientists and demonstrated the spiritual values they instilled in Florence and her sister Joan. God, faith, family, and living by the Golden Rule were key elements of Florence's upbringing.
Growing up, Florence was an independent and adventurous young woman. She left NY to attend Guilford College, where she made many lifelong friends. While at Guilford, she met the love of her life, Sidney Hardison, who wooed her with his southern charm. They married in Scarsdale, settled in Greensboro, and built a home on Stagecoach Trail to raise their family. Florence remained in the family "house on the hill" over 50 years until she entered Friends Homes at Guilford, where she lived through the end of her life.
Florence taught elementary school until the birth of her first child, when she decided to become a stay-at-home mom. She and Sid adoringly raised her children with the same loving values their parents modeled. Sadly, Florence was widowed at a young age when Sid suddenly passed away. Despite her tragic loss, she persevered, uplifted by her trust in God and the support of her community.
Florence was actively involved in all aspects of her children's lives, attending PTA meetings, concerts, ballgames, and plays. She studied her Bible daily as a guideline for living and taught her children to do the same.
Florence joined the Guilford College United Methodist Church and quickly found a spiritual home that nurtured her need for fellowship and community service. At GCUMC she participated in numerous service groups, including the Stephen's Ministry, circle groups, prayer groups, Senior Prom and the United Methodist Women, where she eventually served as president. Florence loved representing her church at annual conferences at Lake Junaluska. She was a devoted and beloved member of the New Beginnings Sunday School class, whose members became her extended family.
Community service was a central part of her life. Florence volunteered with Meals on Wheels, served as a grade mother, and enthusiastically supported the Guilford College Alumni Association. She provided support and companionship through regular visits with those who were unable to leave their homes. Florence began what was lovingly referred to as her own "card ministry." She consistently sent cards, handwritten notes, and thoughtful letters to dozens of people each year because she wanted others to know that they were loved, valued, and being prayed for. After becoming a Stephen's minister, she organized a similar card ministry within her church.
Florence enjoyed entertaining and welcomed others into her home with open arms. She was a consummate hostess who took pride in preparing elaborate meals for family and friends. In the Hardison household, Christmas was the most celebrated and beloved holiday of the year. Christmas was especially sacred to Florence as it provided an opportunity for the whole family to come together to honor Jesus' birth. A gifted and expressive pianist, Florence would play carols and hymns while folks gathered around to sing, creating cherished lifelong memories.
After Florence's first grandchild was born, spending time with her grandchildren became the joy of her life. She shared very special relationships with each grandchild, and filled copious photo albums with pictures of treasured moments, birthdays, beach trips, and holiday celebrations. She was equally adoring of her great-grandchildren as the family continued to grow.
Joyful memories of the times we shared with Florence sustain us as we grieve her passing. We are grateful for the many years and special moments we had with her, and invite all whose lives she touched to continue her legacy of love and service.
Florence is survived by her sister-in-law Martha Hardison Richardson (Bobby), son David (Cindy) Hardison, daughter Susan Hardison (Beth Lowder), grandchildren Melissa Hardison Martell, Kristen Hardison (Edwin Stevens), Katelyn (Ramon) Suazo, Jennifer (Phillip) Garland, Chris (Mary) Rose, Matt (Chelsea) Hardison, and six great-grandchildren, with a seventh on the way. She was preceded in death by husband Sidney Earle Hardison, sister Joan Brice (Gilbert) Wylie, brother-in-law Donald (Charlene) Hardison, son Jeffrey Brice (Jan) Hardison, daughter-in-law Tina Joyner Minton, and nephews Craig Wylie and Scott Richardson.
A celebration of Florence's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Visitation will begin at the church at 1 p.m. the same day. The family asks that all attendees wear facemasks.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Guilford College United Methodist Church and the New Beginnings Sunday School class for providing a loving spiritual community for Florence and for the support they have given us throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who want to honor Florence consider donations to Guilford College United Methodist Church, the American Heart Association
, Friends Homes Guilford, Urban Ministries, Fellowship Hall, Inc., or a charity of their choice
.
Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022.