Florence was my teacher, my inspiration to become a teacher, the neighbor on the hill, and my friend. I loved to spend time talking to her; she could always make me laugh. Florence kept a watchful eye over my parents-making sure my dad had her bread pudding for special occasions or just checking in on them. Florence has touched my life since I was eight years old helping me to be a better student, a better teacher and a better human. She will always have a special place in my heart.

Donna Lawrance Friend December 29, 2021