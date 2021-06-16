Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Theodore "Ted" Wilson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Wilson, Floyd Theodore "Ted"

October 14, 1934 - June 13, 2021

Floyd Theodore "Ted" Wilson, 86, of Greensboro, went to be with his heavenly father on June 13, 2021. He departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born in King, NC to the late Floyd Leo Wilson and Mildred Rema Allen Wilson. He grew up in High Point and served in the US Air Force. Ted retired after 35+ years with VF Corporation/Wrangler as director of financial systems. He was integral in the establishment of Acclaim Credit Union in NC and served on the Board of Directors for 27 years. Ted was an active member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he volunteered his time to the Cooler Ministries outreach after retirement. Ted always commented about how blessed he was. In truth, he was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He was the rock of his family and the epitome of a Christian father and husband who demonstrated his faith through his words and deeds.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Marilyn Wilson and Janice Dalton, and granddaughter Brookelyn Dirk.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years Betty Jane Moxley Wilson, sons James Michael Sapp and Timothy Dean Sapp (Kitty), daughters Tamara Jane Caudle (Mike) and Rema Michelle Wilburn (Monty); grandchildren Bryan Dirk (Annie), Meredith Sapp (Bobby), Monica Humphrey (Darrell), Kayleigh Stone (Jeff), Justin Caudle (Haley), Noah Caudle, Megan Wilburn (Andrew), Christopher Wilburn (Hannah), Avery Wilburn; great-grandchildren Carolina, Boone, Cora, Tyler, Gauge, Cruz, Cooper, Griffin, Xander and Maclaine; brother, Art Wilson (Jan) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. prior to a memorial service at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Friendly Ave. Baptist Church
4800 W, Greensboro, NC
Jun
26
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Friendly Ave. Baptist Church
4800 W, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
A cohort, mentor, listener, advisor, and most of all, a friend. Ted always made time to help me throughout my career at VF. And he was like that to all. May God bless Betty and the family with much comfort and support during this time.
Ronnie Clark
June 18, 2021
Ted was always a calm in any storm for me. What a great man and person who I enjoyed working with any time I could and I am sure others felt the same. May God comfort the family during this time.
Ronnie Scott
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results