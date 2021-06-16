Wilson, Floyd Theodore "Ted"
October 14, 1934 - June 13, 2021
Floyd Theodore "Ted" Wilson, 86, of Greensboro, went to be with his heavenly father on June 13, 2021. He departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born in King, NC to the late Floyd Leo Wilson and Mildred Rema Allen Wilson. He grew up in High Point and served in the US Air Force. Ted retired after 35+ years with VF Corporation/Wrangler as director of financial systems. He was integral in the establishment of Acclaim Credit Union in NC and served on the Board of Directors for 27 years. Ted was an active member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he volunteered his time to the Cooler Ministries outreach after retirement. Ted always commented about how blessed he was. In truth, he was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He was the rock of his family and the epitome of a Christian father and husband who demonstrated his faith through his words and deeds.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Marilyn Wilson and Janice Dalton, and granddaughter Brookelyn Dirk.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Betty Jane Moxley Wilson, sons James Michael Sapp and Timothy Dean Sapp (Kitty), daughters Tamara Jane Caudle (Mike) and Rema Michelle Wilburn (Monty); grandchildren Bryan Dirk (Annie), Meredith Sapp (Bobby), Monica Humphrey (Darrell), Kayleigh Stone (Jeff), Justin Caudle (Haley), Noah Caudle, Megan Wilburn (Andrew), Christopher Wilburn (Hannah), Avery Wilburn; great-grandchildren Carolina, Boone, Cora, Tyler, Gauge, Cruz, Cooper, Griffin, Xander and Maclaine; brother, Art Wilson (Jan) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. prior to a memorial service at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friendly Avenue Baptist Church.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.