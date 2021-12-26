Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
We are so sorry to learn about Forrest passing. I wish we had known sooner. Just saw the obituary on the computer tonight.
Lee Shore, Byron L. Shore
December 30, 2021
Bonnie And I Are Sending Forrest's Families And Friends All Our Love From Our HEARTS Always,THOUGHTS,AND Prayers ! Forrest Will Be Greatly Missed !
Bonnie And I Both Send Our Deepest Sympathy To Forrest's Families And Friend's, With All Our Love ,Bonnie And JAY Kirkman
Bonnie And JAY Kirkman v
December 27, 2021
At Sumner Forest was one of the most respected guys there. So sorry to hear about the passing of a great classmate and friend. Forest was a true leader
Sorry, that I will not be able to come to Greensboro to attend services as I have several doctors appointments that day which are non-cancellable.