Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Forrest Wayne Shore
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Forrest Wayne Shore

Randleman — Forrest Wayne Shore, 83, died Friday, December 24, 2021. Memorial Service 2:00PM Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, Visitation one hour prior. Centre Friends Meeting Hwy 62 East, Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Centre Friends Meeting
Hwy 62 East, Greensboro, NC
Dec
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Centre Friends Meeting
Hwy 62 East, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to learn about Forrest passing. I wish we had known sooner. Just saw the obituary on the computer tonight.
Lee Shore, Byron L. Shore
December 30, 2021
Bonnie And I Are Sending Forrest's Families And Friends All Our Love From Our HEARTS Always,THOUGHTS,AND Prayers ! Forrest Will Be Greatly Missed ! Bonnie And I Both Send Our Deepest Sympathy To Forrest's Families And Friend's, With All Our Love ,Bonnie And JAY Kirkman
Bonnie And JAY Kirkman v
December 27, 2021
At Sumner Forest was one of the most respected guys there. So sorry to hear about the passing of a great classmate and friend. Forest was a true leader Sorry, that I will not be able to come to Greensboro to attend services as I have several doctors appointments that day which are non-cancellable.
Roger Thomas
School
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results