Easter, Frances Hutchens
October 15, 1935 - April 10, 2022
Frances Hutchens Easter was born October 15, 1935 to John Eddie Hutchens and Clara Hutchens Corum.
She went home to be with the Lord April 10, 2022. Frances was dedicated to God and her church. She taught Sunday School for 45 years. She loved sewing and being with her family and her church family. She loved teaching the little children about Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Eddie Hutchens and Clara Hutchens Corum; her husband, Roy Easter; brothers, John Eddie Hutchens, Jr., Raymond Hutchens and Reuben Hutchens; and sisters, Maggie Louse Paschal and Betty Jean Warf.
Frances is survived by her sister, Arlene Hutchens Grogan and lots of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the chapel of Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to True Light Baptist Church, 3711 Flint Street, Greensboro, NC, Hospice, or the American Cancer Society
.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family during this time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 12, 2022.