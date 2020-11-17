Walker, Frances Farmer
June 20, 1929 - November 15, 2020
Frances Farmer Walker, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Brian Center in Eden.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Ryan Burris officiating. There will be no formal visitation, but Mrs. Walker will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday prior to the service. Please be considerate of the family and those attending the service by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Frances was a native of Stokes County and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ethel Beasley Farmer. She was a longtime and faithful member of Baptist Temple Church. Frances retired from American Tobacco Company with over 40 years of service. She was known by her co-worker and friends as "the best dressed on the line"! She always considered everyone else before herself and was affectionately called "Mama" by most people in her life. Her love and compassion for others was obvious and she lived to help everyone. She loved her family, but she especially adored her granddaughter, Hannah, calling her "her pride and joy." Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Ila "Cat" Harrington and Daisy Jeanette Cline; brothers Alvis Lee Farmer, Roy "Bo" Farmer, Billy Farmer, Vernon "Buddy" Farmer and Bobby Farmer.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her daughter Shona Walker Gibson and husband Billy; granddaughter Hannah Cody; sister Peggy Johnson; her "oldest daughter" Patsy Wilson; lifelong close friend Barbara Jones; and a large extended family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 17, 2020.