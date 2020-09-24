Carter, Frances Hundley May 26, 1933 - September 22, 2020 STONEVILLE – Frances Mae Hundley Carter, 87, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home with Reverend Donnie Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged. Mrs. Carter was born on May 26, 1933 in Rockingham County to the late Collie England Hundley and Ella Mae Pyrtle Hundley. She was a devout Christian and worshiped at the Old Country Church in Madison. She was an avid crafter and shared her gift with many throughout the years. She was especially proud of her crochet donations to the Women's Hospital, which encouraged hundreds of mothers. Her love of dancing and clogging was great and she spent many hours performing with the Patrick-Henry County Cloggers. Her kind heart strived to help others and this was evident through her volunteering at the Apple Shop. She enjoyed cheering on the North Carolina Tar Heels and enjoyed watching games with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tippy Ivan Carter; daughter, Geraldine Mae Ziglar; brother, Jimmy Franklin Hundley, Sr.; sister, Barbara Ann Hundley and brother-in-law, Bunny Watkins. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Martin (Timothy); grandchildren, Chrystal Ziglar, Juni Roberts (Ronald), Jessie Joyce and McKenzie Martin; great-grandchildren, Blaine Cardwell, Kelsey Roberts, Tristen Atkins, Macie Roberts, Ashtian Roberts and Weston Hall; great-great-grandson, Zyair Graves; sisters, Judy Watkins and Althea Fulcher (Michael); sister-in-law, Carleen Hundley and numerous extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home and all other times at the home of Ronald and Juni Roberts on Oriole Dr., Stoneville, NC 27048. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stoneville Elementary School, P.O. Box 7, Stoneville, NC 27048. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net . Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025