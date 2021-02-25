Menu
Frances Ross
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Ross, Frances

September 9, 1930 - February 21, 2021

Frances Franklin Ross, 90, died February 21, 2021, after a brief period of declining health.

Graveside funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park. A "walk through" time of visiting with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday just prior to the graveside service at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Lambeth Chapel. "Social distancing" guidelines are asked to be observed.

Frances was born September 9, 1930 in Henderson (Vance County), NC, the daughter of Charles Thomas and Mittie McKinley Parrish Franklin. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ross; six sisters; and five brothers.

Survivors include her children, Randy Ross and his wife Sherry, Nancy Marks and her husband Kelly and David Ross and his wife Donna; five grandchildren, Kathryn Jones and her husband Matt, Sarah Ross, Cameron Marks, Grayson Marks and Kendall Marks; two great-grandchildren, Kate Jones and Henry Jones; two sisters-in-law, Ann Franklin and Bessie Wortham; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alex Plotnikov and staff for their years of medical care, Kelli and Monique at Beacon Place/AuthoraCare for their compassionate care during Frances' final days. Also thanks goes to her dear friends Bonnie and Bill Turner, who were always checking up on her and providing a helping hand.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Beacon Place Hospice of Greensboro.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Feb
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
NC
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Francis was a delightful neighbor. She was always happy to see my daughter and I. I will miss visiting with her and having our brief Bible discussions.
Michelle Moore
March 10, 2021
What a beautiful picture of your mom. A lovely lady, inside and out. Your family has been so special to all of the Bransons. Childhood friends to my brothers, baby sitter to my son. Bobby would help out mom with repairs at the house. And I still crave his chow chow. Lol. You were so fortunate to have your mom around for so long but I know she will be sorely missed. She is with her Bobby now and you all will be together one day. God bless your entire sweet family.
Sheila Handy
February 25, 2021
