Ross, Frances
September 9, 1930 - February 21, 2021
Frances Franklin Ross, 90, died February 21, 2021, after a brief period of declining health.
Graveside funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park. A "walk through" time of visiting with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday just prior to the graveside service at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Lambeth Chapel. "Social distancing" guidelines are asked to be observed.
Frances was born September 9, 1930 in Henderson (Vance County), NC, the daughter of Charles Thomas and Mittie McKinley Parrish Franklin. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ross; six sisters; and five brothers.
Survivors include her children, Randy Ross and his wife Sherry, Nancy Marks and her husband Kelly and David Ross and his wife Donna; five grandchildren, Kathryn Jones and her husband Matt, Sarah Ross, Cameron Marks, Grayson Marks and Kendall Marks; two great-grandchildren, Kate Jones and Henry Jones; two sisters-in-law, Ann Franklin and Bessie Wortham; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alex Plotnikov and staff for their years of medical care, Kelli and Monique at Beacon Place/AuthoraCare for their compassionate care during Frances' final days. Also thanks goes to her dear friends Bonnie and Bill Turner, who were always checking up on her and providing a helping hand.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Beacon Place Hospice of Greensboro.
