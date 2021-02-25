What a beautiful picture of your mom. A lovely lady, inside and out. Your family has been so special to all of the Bransons. Childhood friends to my brothers, baby sitter to my son. Bobby would help out mom with repairs at the house. And I still crave his chow chow. Lol. You were so fortunate to have your mom around for so long but I know she will be sorely missed. She is with her Bobby now and you all will be together one day. God bless your entire sweet family.

Sheila Handy February 25, 2021