Peoples, Franchot
November 30, 1945 - April 17, 2022
Franchot (Fran) Peoples of Asheboro, NC, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
He was born November 30, 1945 in Badin, NC.
Fran was an avid sportsman, always owning and loving a Ranger boat, but his favorite sport was golf. Fran loved the sport his entire life and the days he worked in the sport. His happiest days were spent at US Opens, Augusta, other golf championships and working on the perfect swing.
In addition to working in a sport he loved, Fran often said the most enjoyable experience he had was the decade he was a volunteer at Randolph Hospital.
As a twenty-four-year survivor of Parkinson's and later Parkinson's dementia, he was always filled with respect and gratitude for his medical team: Dr. Brian Munley (Asheboro Cone Health Cardiology), Dr. Jaber Khan (White Oak Family Physicians) and Dr. Sanjy Iyer, (Memory and Movement Charlotte).
Fran had one other love and that was his wife Marcia. They were a team for over 44 years and truly shared life together. He was a member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Asheboro, NC.
Fran was predeceased by his mother, Pauline Thomas, his stepfather, Fletcher Thomas, his favorite aunt and uncle, Mattie and Clarence Brown, a sister, Mary Thomas and a nephew Maurice Thomas. He leaves behind to love him all of her life, his wife, Marcia Daniel of the home, his sisters Joylen Thomas, New York, Paulette Lendon, Badin, Carol Mosely, Badin, his brother David Peoples (Diane), High Point, and special friend and little brother Ernest Peoples (Katherine) Badin. He is also survived by nieces Ebony Yakout of Charlotte, Andra Leigh Thomas, Badin, and nephews Dean Peoples of Roanoke, Virginia, Donald Peoples of Badin, David L. Peoples, Jr. of High Point, and special little cousin, Yolanda Peoples of Newman, GA.
Services for Franchot Peoples will be held at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 505 Mountain Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. with Mother Julie Murdoch and Father Joe Sroka officiating. Those wishing to view the service may click on the church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GoodShepherdAsheboro
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory and Movement Charlotte, NC, 300 Billingsley Rd., #108, Charlotte, NC 28211, IDonate - Memory & Movement Charlotte (mmclt.org
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Peoples family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2022.