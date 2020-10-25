Francis Creakman
Beaverton, OR — Francis "Frank" Nelson Van Guilder Creakman passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on October 7, 2020, at the age of 90.
Graveside memorial service honoring his life will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Franklinville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Officiating, Steven Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Creakman, his daughter Anita C. Mitchell and her husband, Steven Mitchell, all of Beaverton, Oregon. He also leaves behind two beloved granddaughters, Alisha Camden and Briana Jubber, both of Eugene, Oregon.
Mr. Creakman was preceded in death by his son, Michael Nelson Creakman. Known to his friends and family as Creak, Frank was born June 13, 1930, in Carbondale, Illinois to Clinard and Elsie Van Guilder Creakman. He spent his childhood in Mayodan, North Carolina, with the exception of his tenure at Iona Prep School in New Rochelle, New York. Creak was an exceptional athlete, who especially loved football, and played varsity sports for his alma mater, Madison High School. Following his military service as a United States Marine during the Korean War, Mr. Creakman was honorably discharged and enrolled at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business. He enjoyed a long, successful career in management with Roadway Express before retiring in 1993. Frank was an avid musician who enjoyed playing both piano and banjo. He also loved to sing barbershop harmonies and was a member of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America. Known affectionately as the "gentle giant," Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com
.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.