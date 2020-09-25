Weaver, Frank Adam
Frank Adam Weaver, 73, a resident of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. He was born June 22, 1947 in Rocky Mount, the son of Ira McCellon and Mamie Edgerton Burroughs Weaver.
Frank graduated from Norlina High School. He served in the US Air Force from 1967-1971.
Frank was employed by Paul B. Williams Company, IKON and Systel. Frank enjoyed working outside and volunteering in the community. He was a member of the Jamestown Civitan Group.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sidney Weaver.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Hicks Weaver of the home; three sons, Jason Weaver of Greensboro, Matthew Weaver and his wife Ashley of Greensboro, Joshua Weaver and his wife Christine of Asheville; his brother, Walter Weaver and his wife Anna Leigh of Rocky Mount and two grandchildren, Cole Weaver and Aubrey Weaver. He is also survived by many extended family members.
Private family services will be held at Guilford Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's memory to the American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.
.