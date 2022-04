Frank Thomas "Tommy" Fuqua



Reidsville — Frank Thomas "Tommy" Fuqua, 67, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 12 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.