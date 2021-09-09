Gibson, Jr., Frank E.
May 21, 1943 - September 5, 2021
Frank E. Gibson, Jr., 78, passed away on September 5, 2021. He was born in Greensboro, NC on May 21, 1943 to the late Frank E. Gibson, Sr. and Hazel Gibson.
He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 57 years, Carol Cloutier Gibson of the home, two sons, Frank, III and wife Rochan of College Station, TX and Steve and fiancée, Faith Morton of Yulee, FL; grandson, Frank E. Gibson, IV of Spokane, WA; granddaughters, Kimberly Ann and Katelyn of College Station, TX; brother, Mark of Quincy, MA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
He was a graduate of Page High School, class of 1961 and attended Rutledge College. Frank was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and after his honorable discharge returned to Greensboro and served as a Greensboro police officer for three years. He then began a career in property and casualty insurance, spent 28 years with Virginia Mutual Insurance Company and was able to take retirement at age 60 as assistant vice president. Frank was a past board director for North Carolina Insurance News Service and past president of the Greensboro Claim Managers Council. He was a 32nd degree Mason. At age 73, he became a published author of the fictional novel, "Games Countries Play."
Frank and Carol loved to travel and were very fortunate to see so much of this world and meet so many wonderful people. As an avid golfer, he served as past president of the Greensboro Super Senior Golf Association, member of Monroeton Senior Golf Association, Pleasant Ridge Golf Association and Forest Oaks Country Club. Frank worshipped as a member of Moriah United Methodist Church.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel followed by entombment in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.