Heffinger, Frank "Tommy"



June 27, 1943 - January 8, 2022



Frank Thomas "Tommy" Heffinger, age 78 of 6772 NC Hwy 770, Stoneville, NC passed away on Saturday January 8th, 2022 at his home.



A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, January 12th at Fair Funeral Home Chapel (live streaming on face book). Burial will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors provided by the US Navy and the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard. A visitation will held on Tuesday evening from 5 – 7 pm at Fair Funeral Home.



Tommy was born June 27, 1943 in Rockingham County to the late Andrew and Hattie Cook Heffinger. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church for 60+ years. Tommy served in the US Navy during the Cuban Crisis; he worked as a Sheet Metal Fabricator. He moved to Arlington, Va. and worked for his brother at Metropolitan Roofing and in later years opened his own branch in Eden. Tommy also worked at Eden Chopper Shop where he worked on motorcycles and built choppers. He later opened Southern Auctioneers where he sold antiques and also worked for Ray Lambert in Axton, Va. Tommy always had a passion for car's so he started Vintage Fabrication where he built street rods and rat rods.



He was always close to his family and had cookouts, fish fry's and Thanksgiving for all of them. Tommy loved the outdoors, farming, fishing and cruzin' in his rat rods and hanging out with all his special buddies.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Theresa "Terri" Jacobs Heffinger of the home; brother, Bill Heffinger; sisters, Shirley Surgneir, Margie Rogue, Rebecca Squires, Judi Talbert (Darrell Gusler), Jane Turman (Steve) and Patsy Reynolds (Jim); and 25 nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death along with his parents by brothers, Jack Cook and Tim Heffinger and sister, Juanita Mullins.



Fair Funeral Home



432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 7288



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 10, 2022.