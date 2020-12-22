We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Frank was such a wonderful sweet man. Irma was one of our customers . She would send Frank to our store to pick up her purchases. He even once came out in an ice storm to pick up a purchase. When I asked him why he was out in such terrible weather ; he simply replied , " I always take care of my Irma". After Irma passed; he would stop by from time to time to visit with us. He was so kind , a true gentleman. He will be missed.

The Team at Chicos Friendly Center December 22, 2020