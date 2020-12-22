Menu
Frank J. Irvin Sr.
Irvin, Sr., Frank J.

Frank J. Irvin, Sr. passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.

He was born in Rutherford County, NC. Mr. Irvin was a proud veteran of WW II where he served as a pilot in the Air Force. He was known to many for his vegetable garden and sold in his front yard, accompanied by his cordiality and free jokes.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Padgett, and a daughter, Diane Sawyer.

He is survived by his son, Frank J. Irvin, Jr., and wife, Helen. Also surviving are granddaughters, Lisa Irvin and Jaime Berggren, as well as great-grandchildren, Ty and Harper. His family is indebted to his many friends, neighbors, caregivers and Nancy Apple.

A private graveside service will be held for the family.

Online condolences may be made a www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Rest in peace kind friend.
Amy Guffey
December 29, 2020
I met Frank when he worked on his small farming projects with my father, Ray Jones (deceased), on Hobbs Road some years ago and will always remember his friendliness, kindness, pride in his family, and strong work ethic. I want to extend my sincere sympathy and condolences to his entire family.
Jerry Jones
December 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Frank was such a wonderful sweet man. Irma was one of our customers . She would send Frank to our store to pick up her purchases. He even once came out in an ice storm to pick up a purchase. When I asked him why he was out in such terrible weather ; he simply replied , " I always take care of my Irma". After Irma passed; he would stop by from time to time to visit with us. He was so kind , a true gentleman. He will be missed.
The Team at Chicos Friendly Center
December 22, 2020
