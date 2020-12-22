Irvin, Sr., Frank J.
Frank J. Irvin, Sr. passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.
He was born in Rutherford County, NC. Mr. Irvin was a proud veteran of WW II where he served as a pilot in the Air Force. He was known to many for his vegetable garden and sold in his front yard, accompanied by his cordiality and free jokes.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Padgett, and a daughter, Diane Sawyer.
He is survived by his son, Frank J. Irvin, Jr., and wife, Helen. Also surviving are granddaughters, Lisa Irvin and Jaime Berggren, as well as great-grandchildren, Ty and Harper. His family is indebted to his many friends, neighbors, caregivers and Nancy Apple.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Online condolences may be made a www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.