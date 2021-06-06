Menu
Frank Lowell Lloyd Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Lloyd, Jr., Frank Lowell

February 4, 1947 - June 4, 2021

Frank Lowell Lloyd, Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, June 4th at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 7th at 11:00am in the Fair Funeral Home Chapel with Full Military Rites by the US Army Honor Guard and the Rockingham County Military Honor Guard to follow service. Burial will follow at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Scottsburg, VA. A visitation will be held at Fair Funeral Home on Sunday, June 6th from 5 – 7 pm.

Born February 4, 1947 in Clover, Va., Frank was the son of the late Frank L. Lloyd, Sr. and Magdalene Throckmorton Lloyd. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Vietnam Veteran. He formerly worked at Heilig-Meyers Furniture Company and later retired from Schewels Furniture Company as manager. Frank was a member of Osborne Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, doing yard work, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family.

Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jane B. Lloyd, son Bruce Lloyd and wife Meleah, daughter Blair Lloyd Barker and husband John, and four grandchildren, Shayna Janice Lloyd, Dylan Samuel Barker, Collin Nathaniel Barker and William Lowell Barker all of Eden.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss.
Shelby Alderman
June 6, 2021
