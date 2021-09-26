McCarty, Frank L.
November 10, 1941 - September 15, 2021
On September 15, 2021, Frank Lee McCarty died in Greensboro, NC. He was 79 years old. Frank is survived by his children, Eric and Linda; his grandchildren, Joseph, Deanna, and Cameron; his sister, Genell; his niece, Amber; and his nephew, Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Fred; grandson, Christian "Reeves"; and daughter, Denise.
Frank was born on November 10, 1941 in California. He received degrees in music composition from San Diego State (A.B., 1964), the University of Southern California (M.M., 1966), and the University of California at San Diego (Ph.D., 1975). He was a member of the percussion section of the San Diego Symphony (1960-71), and timpanist with the Pacific Symphony (1969-71). He played saxophone and clarinet with many dance bands. Additionally, he conducted musical theatre and church choirs. He also performed with BIOME, a mixed-media live electronic music ensemble. As a music professor, Frank taught for almost 40 years: Cal-State Fullerton (1966-71), the University of Pittsburgh (1971-76), and the University of North Carolina Greensboro (1976-2004). He is also the author of over ten published articles ranging in content from percussion and woodwind notation and advanced performance techniques to new-music theatre.
Per Frank's request there will be no funeral service, and his ashes will be laid to rest with his parents, and beloved daughter Denise, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido, California.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.