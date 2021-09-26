Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank L. McCarty
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
McCarty, Frank L.

November 10, 1941 - September 15, 2021

On September 15, 2021, Frank Lee McCarty died in Greensboro, NC. He was 79 years old. Frank is survived by his children, Eric and Linda; his grandchildren, Joseph, Deanna, and Cameron; his sister, Genell; his niece, Amber; and his nephew, Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Fred; grandson, Christian "Reeves"; and daughter, Denise.

Frank was born on November 10, 1941 in California. He received degrees in music composition from San Diego State (A.B., 1964), the University of Southern California (M.M., 1966), and the University of California at San Diego (Ph.D., 1975). He was a member of the percussion section of the San Diego Symphony (1960-71), and timpanist with the Pacific Symphony (1969-71). He played saxophone and clarinet with many dance bands. Additionally, he conducted musical theatre and church choirs. He also performed with BIOME, a mixed-media live electronic music ensemble. As a music professor, Frank taught for almost 40 years: Cal-State Fullerton (1966-71), the University of Pittsburgh (1971-76), and the University of North Carolina Greensboro (1976-2004). He is also the author of over ten published articles ranging in content from percussion and woodwind notation and advanced performance techniques to new-music theatre.

Per Frank's request there will be no funeral service, and his ashes will be laid to rest with his parents, and beloved daughter Denise, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Escondido, California.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Frank was one of my two most important and influential professors at UNCG. I will forever be grateful for his teaching and, most of all, making sure that I had a place to go for graduate school. I remember him talking with him about his kids when you were all teens. May Light Perpetual shine on him and give the family that he loved-so very much-peace.
Sarah Morgan
November 4, 2021
Frank McCarty was a music genius, way before his time. At Escondido High School, Frank composed a Bach Fugue for our saxophone trio "Willow Weep For Me". Frank my friend, I miss you. Now please, you play for me "Willow Weep For Me" Ray Ruggles
Ray Ruggles
Friend
October 10, 2021
I took one of Dr McCarty's classes at UNC-G 40 years ago. He exemplified the concept of critical thinking and never failed to present perspectives that most of us had not previously considered. He was truly one of a kind and I thoroughly enjoyed his lectures and his sense of humor as well as the music to which he introduced the class.
Happy Rieth
School
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results