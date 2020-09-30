Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Franklin "Taylor" Kivett Sr.
Kivett, Sr., Franklin "Taylor"

October 1, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Franklin "Taylor" Kivett, Sr. was born to Eli E. and Eva E. Kivett.

Taylor went on to build his own business, Kivett Roofing Co., until he retired in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia E. Kivett, brothers James Hardy Kivett, William Earl Kivett, sisters Buelah Waldrop, Ruth Elliott, Mary Wilson and Viola Holder.

Taylor is survived by his children Pamela G. Kivett (Rocky Mount), Kimberly Tutle (Greensboro), Franklin "Frankie" Kivett, Jr. of the home, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Dixie.

Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Poodle Rescue (SOS Program), 6705 Union Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.