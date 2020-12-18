Pratt, Franklin Lock
January 28, 1944 - December 4, 2020
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – Colonel Franklin Lock Pratt, USAF (Retired), 76, died on Friday, December 4, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Kallam Grove Church Cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are required.
Frank was born in Greensboro on January 28, 1944 to Charles A. and Evelyn K. Pratt. He graduated from Page High School, Greensboro in 1962 and graduated from UNC-Wilmington in 1966. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and flew fighter jets. He served a year in the Vietnam conflict, flying OV-10s and returned to fly and teach AF pilots in F-4 and F-15 fighter jets.
He later received a master's degree in counseling and guidance from Troy State University through the Air Force service. He served in the first Gulf War and retired shortly after his return. His career sent him to Florida, Arizona, South Korea, New Mexico and again to Florida, where he retired in 1993 as a colonel with over 3,000 hours flying time.
After his Air Force career, he taught Junior ROTC, built houses, and worked for defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Defense Support Services (DS2) until retiring again in 2012. During his work with these companies, he traveled all over the world, which he enjoyed a lot.
He loved playing golf and fishing with his best friend and father-in-law, Bill Kaiser, and spending time and traveling with his family. He was proud of his children and grandchildren. After a hurricane destroyed his home in Florida, he made the move to Texas to be close to his children.
Frank is predeceased by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Kaiser; children, Benjamin Pratt, Holly Nichols (Clarence), Jonathan Barton (John); grandchildren, Justice and Trevor Cross; four siblings, Charles Pratt, Jr. (Dee), Penny Barham (Clay), Carol Dail (Graham) and Michael Pratt (Vicky) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Poets Walk Senior Facility for their care of Frank for the past few months and the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott-White Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kallam Grove Cemetery Fund, 1390 Gold Hill Rd., Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC and The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown, TX are both serving the family.
