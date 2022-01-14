Teague, Franklin J.
Franklin J. Teague went home to be with his savior Lord Jesus on January 9, 2022, passing peacefully in his sleep at home. Franklin was 98 years old and the patriarch of Reedy Fork Organic Farm in Elon, North Carolina.
Born May 10, 1923, Franklin was the son of York and Alice Teague. He devoted his life to his family and the family farm. Franklin graduated from North Carolina State College (now NCSU) in 1948 with a degree in animal husbandry. Upon graduation he worked as a cooperative extension agent in Davidson County where he met Ruth Sockwell, a fellow extension agent. They were married in 1949 and soon worked together to transition Reedy Fork Farm from tobacco to dairy. More recently, the farm has been converted into one of the largest organic dairy farms in the Southeast.
Throughout his life, Franklin was guided by his faith as a servant to his church, his community and the dairy industry. With Franklin's aspiration to farm, especially dairy farming, he had many ambitions and visions for the industry. These included innovative means for dairy herd production improvement, milk product sales and marketing dairy products through milk cooperatives such as the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, which he served for many years as president. In addition, he strived for the promotion of sales and consumption of dairy products through the American Dairy Association, which he served as state and national president. In these and many other endeavors, he was a recognized leader in numerous state and national industry organizations. As a result, he has been recognized as one of the top dairy farmers in the United States and was inducted into the NCSU College of Agriculture Hall of Fame. In the early 1960s, his family and farm were selected to be the subject of a USDA and U.S. Agency for International Development film, "A Day on an American Farm."
In the 1970's, he received a senatorial appointment to serve on the National Dairy Promotion Board. For most of his career, he held leadership positions as president or vice president of Guilford Dairy, United Dairy, Flav-o-rich Dairy and Dairymen Incorporated, all milk marketing cooperatives.
Outside of the dairy industry, Franklin had many areas of interest and involvement. He was the trustee for Friedens Lutheran Church for 24 years, served on the N. C. A&T State University Board of Trustees, chaired the local Gibsonville School Board for over ten years, and served on the Guilford County Board of Education. In the early 1970's, he was awarded the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine" by North Carolina Governor Bob Scott.
Franklin and Ruth were married for nearly 70 years before she passed away in 2019. He is survived by his four children: David Teague and wife Susan Teague, Ellen Miller, Walt Teague and wife Patti Teague, and George Teague and wife Cherry Teague. Franklin cherished his grandchildren: Laurin Teague Jordan, Karen Teague-Clark, Jennifer Teague Warren, Amanda Miller Wachs, Ike Miller, Ben Miller, Natalie Teague, Emily Teague Palmieri, Taylor Teague, and Hayley Teague. He was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Franklin's life is being planned and will be at Friedens Lutheran Church in Gibsonville. Those plans are incomplete and soon to be announced.
The family is grateful for the assistance of Rich & Thompson Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Zima of Friedens Lutheran Church, and so many others who have been patient and loving caregivers that have assisted the family over the years, especially Nickie and Mellonie with Providing Loving Care.
The family requests memorial gifts to be made to the Friedens Lutheran Church General Mission Fund, 6001 NC Hwy. 61, Gibsonville, NC 27249.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.