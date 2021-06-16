Donahue, Fred
November 28, 1935 - June 11, 2021
Fred W. Donahue, 85, passed away on June 11, 2021, surrounded by family. Fred was born in Guilford County to Senith and Willis Donahue on November 28, 1935. He married the love of his life, Rosie Summers Donahue, and they were happily married for 65 years. Fred was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, in-law, and friend. He was an obedient servant for the Lord and provided a lifetime of service to White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served over the years as a deacon, youth Sunday School teacher, member of the male chorus and Sr. Choir, custodian, church bus driver and more. His legacy will live on through the lives of his wife and four children, Tammie (Garry) Summers, Keith (Cathy) Donahue, Robin Donahue and Cheryl (Bobby) Wright, as well as his five grandchildren. A homegoing service is planned for Thursday, June 17, 2021 at United Holy Church of America with a public viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., after which the service will begin.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.