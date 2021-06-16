It was such a huge blessing to not only know Mr. Donahue but to be treated as family by him and his loved ones. He was such a kind man and had a heart of gold. Although I’m sad, I am also happy that he is truly at rest and in no more pain. He has taught me a lot but what I will always remember is the strength of a smile. Through everything I knew he was going through he was still able to smile while telling me the story. It let me know that God has blessed us all with the strength to endure.

Sharelle Wooten Friend June 17, 2021