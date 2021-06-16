Menu
Fred Donahue
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Donahue, Fred

November 28, 1935 - June 11, 2021

Fred W. Donahue, 85, passed away on June 11, 2021, surrounded by family. Fred was born in Guilford County to Senith and Willis Donahue on November 28, 1935. He married the love of his life, Rosie Summers Donahue, and they were happily married for 65 years. Fred was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, in-law, and friend. He was an obedient servant for the Lord and provided a lifetime of service to White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served over the years as a deacon, youth Sunday School teacher, member of the male chorus and Sr. Choir, custodian, church bus driver and more. His legacy will live on through the lives of his wife and four children, Tammie (Garry) Summers, Keith (Cathy) Donahue, Robin Donahue and Cheryl (Bobby) Wright, as well as his five grandchildren. A homegoing service is planned for Thursday, June 17, 2021 at United Holy Church of America with a public viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., after which the service will begin.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
United Holy Church of America
5104 Dunstan Road,, Greensboro, NC
Jun
17
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
United Holy Church of America,
5104 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, NC
Jun
17
Service
1:00p.m.
United Holy Church of America
5104 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. He was a true gentleman. We are praying for the family for comfort at this time.
George&Sharron Botts
Friend
July 9, 2021
My prayers and sincere condolences are with The Donahue Families during this time of bereavement in the loss of Bro Donahue. May God continue to comfort and strengthen you all today and for the days to come. Love,
Bertha Brown
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Fred. Fred was a great father, husband and above all a great man. I had the privilege to work with Fred’s children as a teacher and principal. The children exhibited the same fine qualities as their father, who taught them respect and to give your best in your daily life. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Luther Smith
Luther Smith
Teacher
June 21, 2021
I've known Fred for 26 years. He was one of the first customers I helped at State Farm. He would always come into the office with a smile on his face and that never changed. He was always in a good mood and smiling. He was a loving and kind man. Our office thought the world of him and looked forward to his visits. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys - Jim Young & staff/State Farm
Kelly
Friend
June 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DELANA HINTON-COOPER
June 18, 2021
Uncle Tom was the only Santa Claus that came every christmas morning he would visit every house to we what we kids got his gift was a kind word and a big big smile
Billy Fennell
June 17, 2021
It was such a huge blessing to not only know Mr. Donahue but to be treated as family by him and his loved ones. He was such a kind man and had a heart of gold. Although I’m sad, I am also happy that he is truly at rest and in no more pain. He has taught me a lot but what I will always remember is the strength of a smile. Through everything I knew he was going through he was still able to smile while telling me the story. It let me know that God has blessed us all with the strength to endure.
Sharelle Wooten
Friend
June 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Donahue Family, Tom was one of God’s special angels on earth sent here for a season to spread Gods love in so many ways. My memories of him started way back as a child and he has always been the same loving and caring person even unto death. He was truly the heartbeat of a great community and we will all miss him so very very much. I pray God will strengthen his family now and in the weeks and months to come. R.I.H.
Phyllis Pritchett
Friend
June 17, 2021
Terry and I were privileged to work with Fred at Lorillard. When we learned he had passed away, our first thoughts were "what a great loss" and then we reflected that we had never heard of anyone who did not like and respect Fred. Always smiling, always helpful, always kind. Our hearts are heavy for his family.
Hallie S Jessup
June 17, 2021
I was first introduced to the Donahue Family as a young child. They were/are pillars of their community. My heartfelt condolences and prayers of comfort are extended to the family.
Janice Harris Clark
June 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Robin, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending you my love.
Terence & Shawnda Warren Coates
June 17, 2021
PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILIES! A BLESSED FAMILY FRIEND WILL BE MISSED!
MICHAEL AND FANNIE BROWN
Friend
June 16, 2021
I love you Uncle Tom. I will always appreciate your advice, your sense of humor and the intense workout sessions we have shared over the past year. Haha! I will miss you but I will honor your memory by keeping your advice close to my heart, laughing at the jokes we shared and continuing to be there for the family. Jesus Is Lord!
Steven L. Spinks Jr.
Family
June 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you, he was a true servant to the community
joseph Smith
June 16, 2021
I was deeply saddened to read my friend Mr. Donahue passed. I met Mr. Donahue at the City of Greensboro many years ago when he would come in weekly to buy septic waste disposal books. We had the best chats and his smile always made your day. I pray God will bring this family comfort, strength and peace knowing Mr. Donahue is now at his heavenly home.
Stephanie B Noble
Work
June 16, 2021
We pray that God's presence will strengthen you during this difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to the Donahue Family. Know that our Lord is with you always.
Donnie & Daphne Parker members of Jeffries Cross Baptist Church
Other
June 16, 2021
Condolences to Fred´s family. I will sincerely miss the teasing between he and my mom on who is the oldest. The heavens have gained another member for the heavenly choir. Rest in heavenly peace and give my grandmother a hug for me.
Debra Cobb
June 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Donahue family for their loss at this difficult time of their beloved husband father grandfather. May God continue to comfort you all and give you strength at this time of sorrow.
Michelle Hunt-Moore Mrs Daphne Holt Granddaughter from Reid Memorial CME Ch
Other
June 16, 2021
I am deeply sorry for your loss. My prayers are with the Donahue family.
Elise Moragne
June 16, 2021
Cousin Fred was always a joy to our family We are sadden for our lost. .
Elizabeth Napper Council
June 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Margie Carter&family
Friend
June 16, 2021
Fred always had a smile on his face , he loved life and his family, we will all miss him.
Jim Young
June 16, 2021
Our Heartfelt memories of our dear Uncle Tom will always be happy, helpful, teacher, singer, the pillow of the church ,the community and our family! R.I.P. Your Nieces and Nephews
Doris Donahue Vincent
June 16, 2021
Keith, Cathy and family so sorry for your loss you are in our prayers for comfort
Judy & James Stump
June 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nina Baldwin
June 15, 2021
Phillip Langston
Friend
June 15, 2021
My condolences and prayers for the family. Deacon Donahue will truly be missed by all. I’m so grateful for knowing him and his encouragement to me during my days as musician at WOG. He is now singing in glory. RIP
Phillip Langston
Friend
June 14, 2021
To the entire Donahue Family; You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
John and Leta Wright
Friend
June 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robin Riley
Friend
June 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
pat nance
Friend
June 14, 2021
He was my mentor when I 1st started at White Oak Grove I know hes singing in the heavenly choir
Betty Brown
Friend
June 14, 2021
Uncle Fred (Tom), you will be missed. Take your rest.
Anthony Spinks
Family
June 14, 2021
