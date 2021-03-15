Gates, Fred W.



January 10, 1936 - March 13, 2021



Mr. Fred W. Gates, 85, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Hospice Home at High Point.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service with Mr. Wade Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Mr. Gates was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Beulah Mae Gates; and his brothers, Frank and Ray Gates.



Fred was a builder who was great working with his hands. He was a "Jack of all trades" and he mastered every one of them.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharlene Gates; daughters, Nancy Anne Dunlap and Debbie Marie Gates; grandchildren, Jason, Amanda, Veronica, and Austin; ten great-grandchildren; cousin, Wade Edwards; nephews, Joe Gates and David Sumner; as well as numerous other family members and friends whom he loved.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 15, 2021.