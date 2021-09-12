Menu
Fred Elliott Myers
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Myers, Fred Elliott

July 9, 1929 - September 9, 2021

Fred Elliott Myers - 92, of Greensboro, passed peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Community.

Fred was born July 9, 1929 in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Gamaliel Jerome Myers and Aline (Elliott) Myers.

He was a Mason and served Honorably in the US Army before Retiring as an Officer.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00PM in Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, where Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be rendered.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service - Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westminster Gardens
3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a good man and adored his family. He is happy reuniting with Mary Lee and Freddie I'm sure.
Jan Quigley
Family
September 15, 2021
Rest in peace, Fred. May light perpetual shine upon you always.
Rich Cisney
September 14, 2021
Holliday Family
September 13, 2021
It was a privilege knowing you and you made me and others feel welcomed. Prayers and Rest In Peace
William Henderson
September 12, 2021
A wonderful member of Starmount Forest CC and a dedicated member of the YBM. He will be truly missed.
Leo Halloran, PGA
Friend
September 12, 2021
