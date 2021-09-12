Myers, Fred Elliott
July 9, 1929 - September 9, 2021
Fred Elliott Myers - 92, of Greensboro, passed peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Community.
Fred was born July 9, 1929 in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Gamaliel Jerome Myers and Aline (Elliott) Myers.
He was a Mason and served Honorably in the US Army before Retiring as an Officer.
A Graveside Service will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00PM in Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, where Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be rendered.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.