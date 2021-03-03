Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Fred Neal Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
721 E. Morehead St.
Reidsville, NC
Rev. Fred Neal, Sr.

Reidsville — With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Rev. Fred Neal, Sr., who passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, in Reidsville, North Carolina, at the age of 83, leaving to mourn family and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLaurin Memorial Chapel (721 E. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320). A private celebration of life with military honors will be held on March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the McLaurin Memorial Chapel. McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
721 E. Morehead St. P. O. Box 456, Reidsville, NC
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
721 E. Morehead St. P. O. Box 456, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home, Inc. - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.