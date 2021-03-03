Rev. Fred Neal, Sr.Reidsville — With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Rev. Fred Neal, Sr., who passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, in Reidsville, North Carolina, at the age of 83, leaving to mourn family and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLaurin Memorial Chapel (721 E. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320). A private celebration of life with military honors will be held on March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the McLaurin Memorial Chapel. McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.