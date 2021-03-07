Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
Frederick William Holt
Greensboro — Frederick William Holt, 61, died Friday, March 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Alamance Presbyterian Church Cemetery,with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
NC Textile Foundation
March 8, 2021
To Fred's family: you've been in our prayers and will continue to be. In fact, my kindergartner, Pierce, has been praying for Fred and your family on the way to school in each morning, before mealtime prayers, and in the evenings....every time I ask Pierce who he wants to pray for, Mr. Fred and his family has been the immediate response
Gracey Vaughn
Friend
March 7, 2021
To Fred´s sweet family, we are so saddened by the loss of your dear loved one. He was always such a big smile and bright light.
Karen Tuttle
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. I pray God´s peace be with all Fred´s family and many friends
Len Holder
March 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for Fred´s family.
Prince and Gina Deese
March 7, 2021
I am sorry to hear about Fred. Please let us know if we can do anything to help
Jeff Collins
March 7, 2021
Caitlyn (and family),
I was saddened to hear of the loss of your father. I remember that he would prepare the meals for the spaghetti dinners at The Early College. He was always so kind and generous. Take comfort in Psalm 30:5
"For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning." You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love always...