Caitlyn (and family), I was saddened to hear of the loss of your father. I remember that he would prepare the meals for the spaghetti dinners at The Early College. He was always so kind and generous. Take comfort in Psalm 30:5 "For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning." You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love always...

Terri Fletcher March 7, 2021