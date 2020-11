Frederick "Butch" Lee Hadley



Greensboro — Frederick "Butch" Lee Hadley, 74, died Monday, November 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28 at Guilford Memorial Park. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 27, 2020.