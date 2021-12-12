So sorry to hear that Fred passed away. I worked with him for 6 years in the 1980's in Winchester VA area. Recently, Hank and I visited him and Betty in Oct 2017. We were so happy for them. I am so thankful he always kept up with me with Christmas cards and calls. Fred introduced me to Vinalhaven Maine in the mid 80's. My family and the Custers loved it there for many years. Many fond memories there meeting his dad and mother. Also so thankful we visited Fred and Esther in 2013 before she passed away. He gave us the wonderful of the farm. Blessings to all the family from West Virginia. Pam

PAMELA C HOGMIRE January 11, 2022