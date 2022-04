G.L. (George Linwood) Price



Greensboro — G.L. (George Linwood) Price, 80, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 4 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 1, 2022.