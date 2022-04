Garland Lee Cauthren



Whitsett — Garland Lee Cauthren, 84, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.