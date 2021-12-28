Menu
Garland Dale Coble
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Coble, Garland Dale

Garland Dale Coble, 97, of Greensboro, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Nancy Clapp Coble.

Born on May 4, 1924 in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Thomas Quincy Coble and the late Clara Pike Coble. After graduating from high school, Garland served in the United States Marines during WWII and the Korea Conflict. After his time in the service, he started a long career with the US Postal Service. After retiring from the Postal Service, Garland worked for the Science Center for about 6 years. Garland was a huge fan of all sports but enjoyed watching UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke in football and basketball. He was a kind and gentle man who helped serve and teach the underprivileged children at the Hope Academy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Coble, Harry Coble, and Aubrey Coble.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Nancy Coble; daughter, Tammy Lea Coble of Durham; and two brothers, Russell Coble and Frank Coble, both of Greensboro.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Green Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Randolph County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Authoracare Collective or Well-Springs Solutions.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home is assisting the Coble family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy so sorry for your loss. I remember you, Al and Tammy as neighbors on Wichita Place. Many fond memories. Al was such a kind and gentle spirit. May the Lord comfort and give you peace.
Debbie Smith
Friend
December 28, 2021
Nancy, Garland was such a sweetheart. I will miss his smile and his incredible cakes. You are in my thoughts, dear friend.
Vada Satterfield
December 28, 2021
I'm saddened to learn that you Nancy lost your husband of so many years. Please accept my, and our Together Women Rise's, sincere condolences.
Regula Spottl
December 28, 2021
