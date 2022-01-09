Menu
Garland McAdoo Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Dudley High School
FUNERAL HOME
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC
McAdoo, Garland

March 6, 1941 - December 25, 2021

Garland Henry McAdoo, Jr died peacefully in Durham, North Carolina on December 25, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 80 years old.

Born in the back room of the "Old House" in Greensboro, North Carolina to Garland Henry McAdoo and Josephine (Alston) McAdoo; the first of eight children. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Joanne Black, and is survived by siblings Francine Scott, Martin McAdoo, Larry McAdoo, Harold McAdoo, Faye McAdoo and Gale Stout.

Garland attended the then segregated Dudley High School where he served as student body president and his "running buddies" were the Greensboro Four who led the nonviolent civil rights protests at the Woolworth's lunch counter. Garland was already enrolled at North Carolina State University, where he was one of the first Black students in their Nuclear Engineering program. When he arrived at school, he had to teach himself the algebra he needed to do the calculus necessary for engineers. Despite having to "work twice as hard to get half as far", it was during this time at NC State that he met Bennett College "Belle" Carolyn Walker (deceased), who he later married. During that time he briefly studied law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill until his father convinced him that "all lawyers are crooks," and he should stay in engineering. After graduating from State he went on to design power plants for nuclear submarines at the Westinghouse Electric Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As nuclear submarine propulsion became progressively less challenging, he decided that he might be of more service to the community with a law degree. He entered the University of Pittsburgh Law School, had a son, Brian Garland McAdoo, separated from his wife and was raising a newborn while finishing his degree. While working at Pittsburgh law firm Tucker Arensberg where he focused on helping Pittsburgh's Black community by counseling non-profit organizations that worked with education, the arts, healthcare, social services, housing and economic development, he kept busy by serving on the boards of Pittsburgh Mercy Health Systems, Port Authority of Allegheny County, the Allegheny County Bar Association, the Urban League of Pittsburgh (as Chair for three years), the national Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. It was during this time when he met Julianne Young (deceased) who he was married to for 25 years. He finished his professional career as the general counsel for the Housing Authority of Pittsburgh.

One of Garland's great loves was travel. While a student at NC State he had the opportunity to visit Nikita Khrushchev's Soviet Union and later to Puerto Rico as in his capacity as Vice President of the Raleigh YMCA chapter. He loved visiting San Francisco, Seattle and New Orleans for meetings with the American Bar Association, and he later expanded to Switzerland and France after teaching himself just enough French to get in trouble. In 2004, he accompanied his son on a trip to Antarctica where he photographed leopard seals, albatrosses, penguins and lots and lots of ice.

A lifelong member of Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, Garland is survived by his son, Brian (Robin), adopted daughter Dawn Young, and grandchildren Zoe and Nina McAdoo and Juliette Young, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to support the academic achievement of students at Greensboro's Dudley High School.

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/garland-mcadoo-memorial-fund-for-dudley-hs

American Cremation & Funeral Service

1204 Person Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
We the members of the Dudley High School Class of 1964 extend our heartfelt condolences to our classmate, Larry McAdoo, in the loss of his brother, Garland Henry McAdoo. Our prayers are with you and the family.
James B. Dudley High School Class of 1964
January 22, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the McAdoo family. I had the distinct pleasure and privilege of working with Garland at Tucker Arensberg. Garland gave everything of himself in order to serve others. What a wonderful man who loved his family and showed it daily. May God give each of you peace and comfort during this time.
Wendy Fletcher
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the McAdoo family. Garland was such a wonderful, kind, caring gentleman. He provided transportation for 3 females to work everyday at Bettis by driving us. May he rest in peace and God bless his loved ones. I pray that God will wrap his comforting arms around you.
Cynthia McEnheimer
Friend
January 17, 2022
To the family, I am so sorry for this great loss. I pray that God will grant you the perfect peace he has promised. Garland was a gentle soul.
Verdell Dean
January 13, 2022
Our lawyers´ profession is poorer with Garland´s death. He was a formidable pleasure to cross swords with in a courtroom. You all have our sympathy and prayers.
Rob Keenan
January 13, 2022
Sending my heartfelt condolences to the McAdoo family. Garland was my boss during his days at the Pittsburgh Housing Authority. He was one of the kindest people I've ever known and the absolute best boss. He was on my heart just days before he passed away. I pray that God comfort your hearts during this difficult time.
Tammie Bivins
January 13, 2022
Our prayers and sincere condolences are extended to the family of Garland McAdoo. He was our friend, our brother, and our kindred spirit. We knew Garland for over 50 years. He was the godfather of our first born son, our co-worker at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, and our legal advisor and confidant. We will miss him greatly; but, we are thankful for the memories we cherish and hold dear. We are praying that God will wrap the family is His faithful love and comfort them with memories which are the gifts our hearts receive to bring gentle comfort as we grieve. Praying for you in our loss. Sincerely, The Pittsburgh Cullens Family
Jeff and Maxine Cullens
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss I was a classmate we graduated from Dudley High School in 1959 We had a great time and talk at our 50 class reunion. I will keep the family in prayer
Mae Turman Maness
January 9, 2022
It´s impossible to know everything there is to know about our loved ones. Garland is my oldest brother whom I love dearly. He was always there for me and helped raise me. Garland was always so giving and caring for his siblings. He once gave me a credit card, when I was in college, to make sure I was able to put gas in my car to travel back and forth home. Garland was certainly an accomplished person with many accolades. From reading his obituary I´m learning things about him that I didn´t know. I did know that he was smart, had accomplished many things but I feel that he would say his greatest accomplishment was raising his wonderful son, Brian, whom he loved dearly. He leaves us with many wonderful memories and the desire to live each day to the fullest. Thank you for being a part of our lives, Pluto and Michael
Gale Stout...aka "Pluto"
Family
January 9, 2022
Dear McAdoo Family, We are holding you in our hearts and lifting you in prayer, as we offer our deepest condolences and mourn the passing of Uncle Garland. May God bless and be with you during this difficult time. We greatly miss Uncle Garland and we look forward to seeing him again in our Lord's Kingdom.
Julian Cullens and family
Family
January 9, 2022
We really mourn the passing of Garland whom we were fortunate to have had as a neighbor, good friend and in so many ways, a real kindred spirit. Memories of the times we shared have always been a source of comfort, but now will bring some pain,
The Wilson Family
Friend
January 9, 2022
The McSwain offers our heartfelt condolences to the McAdoo family. May God bless you and keep you at this time.
Bill McSwain
January 9, 2022
