Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Moore, Jr., Garson Yale
November 15, 1943 - January 3, 2022
Garson Yale Moore, Jr., aged 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on January 3, 2022. Garson was born in Danville, VA on November 15, 1943. He graduated from high school in 1962 and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. Graduating from High Point College in 1972, Garson pursued a successful career in pharmaceuticals sales, retiring in 2013.
Garson married his beloved wife, Phyllis Anne Jones Moore, on June 6, 1987, a date he chose to honor the day of his father's decorated participation in D-Day. Garson loved golf and traveling with Phyllis. He was a lifelong member of Greensboro Elks Lodge.
Garson was preceded in death by his father and mother, Garson Yale Moore, Senior and Louise Crowder Moore. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Anne Moore; his sister Brenda Kay Moore Crawford; his niece Kathy Crawford Parrett; her husband Chadd Parrett; and their children, Drake, Chandler and Tara Parrett.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Visitation at the church is 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Garson will be buried at Sunset Hills in Granite Falls, NC Friday, Jan. 7.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel.
3 Entries
We had a lot of laughs. Rest well Yalie. I´ll see you on the back 9
Timothy Roche
Work
April 9, 2022
I am so sorry to learn about his passing away and for your loss of someone so dear to you. Garson lived behind my family when I was growing up. His brother bought my old 55 Chevy. Garson was 5 years older than me but I remember him fondly. He was friends with the Taylor and Bailey boys in the neighborhood.
It sounds like he had a good life and shared it with someone he loved. Again my sympathy for your loss.