Moore, Jr., Garson Yale



November 15, 1943 - January 3, 2022



Garson Yale Moore, Jr., aged 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on January 3, 2022. Garson was born in Danville, VA on November 15, 1943. He graduated from high school in 1962 and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam war. Graduating from High Point College in 1972, Garson pursued a successful career in pharmaceuticals sales, retiring in 2013.



Garson married his beloved wife, Phyllis Anne Jones Moore, on June 6, 1987, a date he chose to honor the day of his father's decorated participation in D-Day. Garson loved golf and traveling with Phyllis. He was a lifelong member of Greensboro Elks Lodge.



Garson was preceded in death by his father and mother, Garson Yale Moore, Senior and Louise Crowder Moore. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Anne Moore; his sister Brenda Kay Moore Crawford; his niece Kathy Crawford Parrett; her husband Chadd Parrett; and their children, Drake, Chandler and Tara Parrett.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Visitation at the church is 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Garson will be buried at Sunset Hills in Granite Falls, NC Friday, Jan. 7.



