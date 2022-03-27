Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Lee Goodman Jr.
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
ABOUT
East Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Goodman, Jr., Gary Lee

August 27, 1977 - March 20, 2022

Born August 27, 1977 in Heidelberg, Germany, Lee lost his battle with cancer on March 20, 2022 at his home in Greensboro, NC.

Lee graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1997 and was a longtime employee of Aycock Body and Frame in Greensboro as Office Manager.

Lee is survived by his son, Logan Knight; parents, Glenda and Mike Davis; sisters, Kimberly Goodman Lawson, and Erica Nicole Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Goodman, Sr. of Cloverdale, AL.

A memorial service is to be planned at a later date.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.