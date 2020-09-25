Morton, Gary
January 27, 1947 - September 22, 2020
Elon – Gary Wayne Morton, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro surrounded by his family. He was born on January 27, 1947 in Alamance County to the late John Everette Morton and Mae Harrison Morton.
Gary was a graduate of Western Alamance High School and Elon College. He retired after over 30 years with the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Gary spent a huge part of his life buying, selling, collecting, and sharing his wealth of knowledge about toy trucks all over the country at shows, meetings, and get-togethers. Although he never drove a tractor-trailer himself, he knew more about them than most would know in a lifetime.
Gary is survived by several cousins, neighbors he considered family, and many friends near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents and his long-time companion, Willard Ann Plunkett.
The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Mark Clark. Burial will follow at Alamance Memorial Park. Gary will be available for viewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. The family will gather at Gary's residence.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Gary received at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional and during his hospital stays at Moses Cone in the last several months.
Memorials may be made to Fairview UMC, 3128 Osceola Rd., Elon, NC 27244. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
