Gary Woodrow Wooten



Greensboro — Gary Woodrow Wooten, 67, died Thursday, June 24, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Guilford Memorial Park. Family will receive friends following the service. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.