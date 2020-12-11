Grandaddy was the best man. He loved us so much and we loved him too. He loved watching June run all over his home getting into his golf ball collection and messing up his tv. One day I was on the phone with his cable company trying to get his tv back normal because June somehow figured out how to reset his entire system. He didnt even get mad though. He thought it was funny and was just glad we were there. When we would come home from our annual beach trip, we would bring fresh shrimp back and cook it for Grandaddy. We wish would could make even more memories, but we know hes in a better place. We love you, Grandaddy and we will miss you always.

Tyler, April, & June December 11, 2020