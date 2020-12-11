Kirk, Jr., Gaynes Kenneth "Ken"
August 30, 1937 - December 9, 2020
Gaynes Kenneth "Ken" Kirk, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Ken was born in Pageton, West Virginia on August 30, 1937 to the late Gaynes Kenneth Kirk, Sr. and Rubye Myers Kirk and attended Gary High School. He later moved to High Point where he met his loving wife, Janice Tomlin, and was married in 1956. He served four years in the United States Navy, before beginning his career at Guilford Technical Community College as the welding department head.
Upon retirement, he enjoyed square dancing, fishing, golfing, and searching for lost treasures with his metal detector. If you could not find him at the local barbeque restaurant, he was at home in his chair reading his Bible. His two greatest loves were the Lord and his family. He loved people with his whole heart, and you would never catch him without his contagious smile. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice.
Ken was blessed by three children: Karen Mashburn (Jesse), David Kirk (Lisa), Lisa Kirk; grandchildren, Matthew Mashburn, Jordan Sherrill (Clay), Courtney Browning (Kirk), April Josephs (Tyler), Chance Mashburn, Bryson Beck, and Kenneth Kirk; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Bentley, and Ava Browning, Bodhi and Ken Sherrill, and June Joseph; brother, Charles Kirk; and sister, Kathie Hedrick.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association
in his honor.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro, with Dr. Adrian Harris officiating. Ken will lie in state at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday morning, prior to the graveside service.
Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.