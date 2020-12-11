Menu
Gaynes Kenneth "Ken" Kirk Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Kirk, Jr., Gaynes Kenneth "Ken"

August 30, 1937 - December 9, 2020

Gaynes Kenneth "Ken" Kirk, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Pageton, West Virginia on August 30, 1937 to the late Gaynes Kenneth Kirk, Sr. and Rubye Myers Kirk and attended Gary High School. He later moved to High Point where he met his loving wife, Janice Tomlin, and was married in 1956. He served four years in the United States Navy, before beginning his career at Guilford Technical Community College as the welding department head.

Upon retirement, he enjoyed square dancing, fishing, golfing, and searching for lost treasures with his metal detector. If you could not find him at the local barbeque restaurant, he was at home in his chair reading his Bible. His two greatest loves were the Lord and his family. He loved people with his whole heart, and you would never catch him without his contagious smile. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice.

Ken was blessed by three children: Karen Mashburn (Jesse), David Kirk (Lisa), Lisa Kirk; grandchildren, Matthew Mashburn, Jordan Sherrill (Clay), Courtney Browning (Kirk), April Josephs (Tyler), Chance Mashburn, Bryson Beck, and Kenneth Kirk; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Bentley, and Ava Browning, Bodhi and Ken Sherrill, and June Joseph; brother, Charles Kirk; and sister, Kathie Hedrick.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in his honor.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro, with Dr. Adrian Harris officiating. Ken will lie in state at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday morning, prior to the graveside service.

Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out about Ken. He was such a giving kind person. I will miss him. I visited him from time to time. I did meet his daughter a couple of times when she was visiting her Dad. I´m so sad. He had many people visiting him when he was sitting on the patio. That included me. So happy he is in no pain now. We always talked about his and my knee replacement surgery. He would bring me Bison meat , chicken pot pie, etc. We both lived at Millis & Main apartments. We went out to lunch once. He would do anything for anybody. I will miss him.
Beth Hall Neighbor across the hall
December 23, 2020
Grandaddy was the best man. He loved us so much and we loved him too. He loved watching June run all over his home getting into his golf ball collection and messing up his tv. One day I was on the phone with his cable company trying to get his tv back normal because June somehow figured out how to reset his entire system. He didnt even get mad though. He thought it was funny and was just glad we were there. When we would come home from our annual beach trip, we would bring fresh shrimp back and cook it for Grandaddy. We wish would could make even more memories, but we know hes in a better place. We love you, Grandaddy and we will miss you always.
Tyler, April, & June
December 11, 2020
Melody Moore
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results