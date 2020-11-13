Allred, Gene



May 19, 1931 - November 11, 2020



Gene Carlton Allred, age 89, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Allred was born May 19, 1931, the son of Clifford and Virginia Steel Allred. Gene was a native of Randolph County and served in the US Army. He worked as a salesman with Custom Industries and Neil Industries and retired owner of Allred Industries. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Yow Allred; brothers, Kenneth and Jimmy Allred; sister, Nellie Causey and grandson, Tony Hall.



He is survived by his wife of 7 years: Barbara Porter Allred of the home; sons: James Allred (Shirley) of Asheboro, Michael Allred (Sandra) of Randleman, Mark Allred (Sheila) of Archdale and John Bruce Hall (Betty) of Mustang, OK; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Edith Green of Forest City, NC.



Gene will lie in repose Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bailey's Grove Baptist Church, 1556 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Shook officiating.



Burial will be in Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro.



Memorials may be made to Bailey's Grove Baptist Church, 1556 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or



Hospice Of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.



Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Allred family.



Pugh Funeral Home



600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 13, 2020.