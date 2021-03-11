Gentry, Gene Allen
August 12, 1927 - March 6, 2021
GREENSBORO – Gene Allen Gentry, 93 7/12, died at home on Saturday morning, March 6, 2021. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The burial will be private.
Born in Montgomery, West Virginia on August 12, 1927, Gene was the second of five children to be born to the late John H. and Margaret Lorraine Stone Gentry. Gene was preceded in death by his precious wife Patricia McDonie Gentry and siblings Robert, Kirk, and Peggy.
Gene is survived by his beloved sister, JoAnn Milam of Columbia, SC, his son, Carl Gentry and his wife, Dixie, of Fayetteville, NC, his son, James F. Gentry, and his wife, Debbie of Houston, Texas, his four grandchildren, James B. Gentry of Greensboro, April Lynn Hatchell and her husband Joshua B. Hatchell of Raleigh, NC and Cameron Gentry and Sean Gentry of Houston, Texas, and one great-grandchild, Braxton Ballentine Hatchell of Raleigh, NC and many nephews and nieces.
Gene loved Patricia and they were married 69 years, 3 months, and 11 days. He graduated from West Virginia State University in 1961 at the age of 34. He started his career as a chemist with Union Carbide, but soon worked for Ciba-Geigy for the next 25 years in Alabama, Louisiana, and North Carolina, advancing to director of Analytical and Quality Control.
He was really good at his job, but his biggest dream was to be a syndicated cartoonist. Gene was quite skilled as a cartoonist and artist. When he graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV in 1945, the war in Europe was coming to a close. He planned to draw cartoons and make the Japanese surrender. He turned 18 on August 12, 1945 and the Japanese surrendered just a few days later. He always claimed credit for the victory.
Some of Gene's most beautiful works of art are the wall murals in the Children's Department of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro. From 1997 to 2002, Gene and Patricia painted 30 murals of Bible scenes in the classrooms, bathrooms, library, and an air conditioning unit (that ended up on the roof).
Gene loved to work in his yard, play golf with his friends, bowl, square dance, draw and paint at his drawing board, travel the world and the USA with Trisha, dote on his grandkids, read his newspaper and serve the Lord with Trisha. Members of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church since 1973, they were active in every phase of ministry there. Well done, good and faithful servant. We miss you and we will never forget you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene's name may be directed to Meals on Wheels of Guilford, Post Office Box 21993, Greensboro, North Carolina 27420.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences and tributes may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 11, 2021.