Miller, Geniveve (Smallridge)



April 29, 1924 - February 27, 2021



Geniveve Miller, age 96, passed away peacefully at the Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro on Saturday, February 27. Geniveve was born in Akron, Ohio on April 29, 1924 to Frank and Grace Smallridge. She and her younger sister, Eva, grew up during the Great Depression and came of age during the Second World War. During the war, Geniveve took her place alongside millions of "Rosies." This generation of heroic women was instrumental to our Nation's victorious war effort. Her part was riveting the "skins" onto the wings of military aircraft assembled at the Goodyear Airdocks in Akron. Soon after the war, she gave birth to her only child, the beautiful Linda (Spring) McLain, only to lose her 27 years later--a tragedy no mother should have to endure. For 63 years she resided in the comfortable house she built at the age of 29 in the east Akron neighborhood of Ellet.



She made a mean pineapple upsidedown cake and terrrific no-bake cookies. She and her late husband enjoyed dinners out and always made fast friends with the wait staff.



Geniveve is survived by her sister, Eva Miller; three grandchildren, Scott McLain, Jody McLain, and Kara Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Sebastian Hopson, Laina Wilson, and Celia Wilson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Marquez, Skylar and Summer Hopson. Mrs. Miller is predeceased by her daughter Linda, husbands Kinzer Jones and Bob Miller, dear friend Dell Frazee, and many cousins. She will be interred at Rosehill Cemetery in Fairlawn, Ohio.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.