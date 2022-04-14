Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Roscoe Brumback
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Brumback, George Roscoe

1940 - 2022

George Brumback was born December 12, 1940 in Luray, Virginia to Benton and Margarite Vogt Brumback. He graduated top of his class from Virginia Tech with an accounting degree and worked as a CPA with Peat Marwick in New York City. He relocated to Greensboro, NC to raise a family and went to work for NCNB, which was to become Bank of America. He then was hired by Dillard Paper Company as chief financial officer and oversaw the sale of Dillard Paper to International Paper. He then went on to open two Primrose schools in Greensboro which were very successful. He sold both schools and retired in 2012.

Surviving are wife, Joyce, son, Michael, daughter, Candace, grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie, Alexander, and his best dog friend, Lucy Belle. A private graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery for close friends and family. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel followed by visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the YMCA of Greensboro, Search Ministries Greensboro, and the SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberyfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.