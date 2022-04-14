Brumback, George Roscoe
1940 - 2022
George Brumback was born December 12, 1940 in Luray, Virginia to Benton and Margarite Vogt Brumback. He graduated top of his class from Virginia Tech with an accounting degree and worked as a CPA with Peat Marwick in New York City. He relocated to Greensboro, NC to raise a family and went to work for NCNB, which was to become Bank of America. He then was hired by Dillard Paper Company as chief financial officer and oversaw the sale of Dillard Paper to International Paper. He then went on to open two Primrose schools in Greensboro which were very successful. He sold both schools and retired in 2012.
Surviving are wife, Joyce, son, Michael, daughter, Candace, grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie, Alexander, and his best dog friend, Lucy Belle. A private graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery for close friends and family. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel followed by visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the YMCA of Greensboro, Search Ministries Greensboro, and the SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberyfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2022.