Burlington — George Dawkins, Jr., 51, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 20 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
54 Entries
As a Nurse in the Cancer Center at Duke, I was on a journey with Mike and Kathy, and send my sincerest sympathies to Kathy and everyone that loved Mike. With the challenges of chemotherapy, Mike studied for and passed exams that were very important to him with his career as a State Trooper. He never gave up on living his life and doing what he could do to have normalcy and quality in his life. He was not only a fighter, but a very dignified fighter, always well dressed and polite no matter how he was feeling. We were all so hopeful with his last treatment, but know that he is at peace now and has left many with great memories of their time with him. He is looking down on Kathy and those he loved, Mike and Kathy will be in my heart forever.
"Pink" Kim Leder
December 23, 2020
R. I. P. Thank you for your service
Jeff Gregory
December 22, 2020
All my love and prayers of strength to you, Kathy, and the Dawkins family. We can never know why God gave us such a short time with Mike, but, we’re grateful for the time we did have.
Ainee Lynnette (Lynn) Cheek Fladenmuller
Friend
December 22, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy on your loss of our beloved brother, NCSHP Master Trooper Mike Dawkins, D-550. Continued prayers for the Dawkins and Miller families during this time of bereavement. Love & blessings, Glenn M. McNeill, Jr.
Glenn McNeill
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Linda Covington
December 22, 2020
Mike was a true professional and great person. Our courthouse family, our county, and our world will be a lesser place without him.
Sean Boone
Friend
December 22, 2020
So quiet, but always with a gentle smile. May your spirit and goodness dwell with your family and friends. May your precious spirit remain in the air everyday that Kathy arises and rests to sleep. To bring her comfort in knowing that you are forever present. Peace Mike.
Rosemaey Payne
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sending my heartfelt prayers to the family. May God provide peace that passes all understanding.
hazel Henderson
Classmate
December 21, 2020
We are so sorry you are having to go through such a a loss. Mike was the brother that we never had. He will be missed dearly. Know that you are in our prayers.
Hassani and Afeefah Monsanto
Friend
December 21, 2020
It was an honor to care for and help Mike and Kathy navigate the difficult process of of treatment these past few months here at Duke. Mike's lymphoma was so aggressive, but he always chose the path with the most hope (even if it wasn't the easiest)- right up until the very end. He will always hold a special place in my memories of patients who bravely fought against all the odds and pioneered a pathway for future lymphoma patients seeking aggressive cellular therapy. He may be gone, but he will certainly never be forgotten. Kathy - I will be holding you close in my thoughts and prayers as you face the difficult days ahead - Krista
Krista Rowe Nichols
December 21, 2020
My Brother, I love you and will surely miss you. I'll try convince myself that you are simply at work on the highway doing the work you loved. Your kindness and good spirit will continue to be with us forever. We will keep our arms wrapped around Kathy on your behalf. Until we meet again, Forever Brothers.
Dion Coward
Brother
December 21, 2020
Kathy I am praying for you and Mike's family. I pray God gives you all strength during this difficult time. Love Danielle
Danielle Thomas
Friend
December 21, 2020
Kathy, my love and prayers go out to Mike and Kathy‘s. I can’t describe the lose I feel. Great friend, brother , mentor. I will miss our great talks and laugh. You accomplished so much during your time here. I guess God needs his warriors, till we meet again Amigo
Love your brother Jay Semper fidelis
Jay Garcia
Military
December 21, 2020
What an amazing man. I had the privilege to care for him at Duke. He was so kind, never complained, and fought hard. I will always remember is quiet but strong demeanor. Prayers for his loved ones as they continue to grieve the loss of a wonderful man.
Kerry Minor
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
I'm still in disbelief by the news that he is gone. Mike was an amazing person and a great friend. Prayers are lifted for Mike's family may he RIH! God has gained a true angel. Ill forever cherish our friendship.
D Brown
Friend
December 21, 2020
Kathy, praying strength and peace for you and the Dawson family during this time.
Jacquie Cheek
Friend
December 20, 2020
Our prayers and condolences go out to the entire family. I will definitely miss you my brother from another mother. RIH. From the Crawford family
Chris Crawford
Friend
December 20, 2020
Kathy Miller Prayers for you and your family. Mike will be missed and he was such a great friend. Always had a smile on his face..My friend until next time RIP!! Love Gina Baldwin
Eugenia Baldwin
Friend
December 20, 2020
Kathy, my friend Ron is sending his condolences to you and the family. He was very sorry to hear about Mike, and will continue praying for you. Love you, Irene ♥♥
Irene Huntley-Campbell
Family
December 20, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family. Mike will definitely be missed.
Jacqueline McLamb
Friend
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Kathy Miller and the Dawkins family. Mike represented the very best of what a Trooper should be. He was a true friend to me and I will always cherish the memories we had. Rest in peace my Brother.
Nebbie Satterfield
Friend
December 20, 2020
Such a gentle soul gone too soon. You will be missed. Rest easy Mike.
Kalani Lee
Family
December 20, 2020
It was an honor to care for Mike and Kathy during his illness. Mike never asked for anything...he was always thankful and respectful even when he was not feeling well. His good character shone even on bad days. All he wanted was to get well, marry Kathy, and get back to work. My heart aches for you, Kathy. I will not forget him.
Deb Julian
December 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to Kathy Miller and the Dawkins family. I’m praying for you all during this trying time.
Melissa Miller
Friend
December 20, 2020
Kathy, and family of Mike; my deepest sympathy and prayers for you all during this time. I truly enjoyed taking care of Mike and you on this journey . Getting to know Mike was awesome. Realizing we had Mutual friends and acquaintances made it even more special. Prayers and hugs to you and the family.
Chris Small
December 20, 2020
Kathy, my sincere condolences to you and your family. My heart is heavy and feeling your pain. Mike will be greatly missed as he fought a hard battle. Rest in heavenly peace, for you now are an angel of God. We love you Kathy, and will be here for you. Huntley-Campbell family ❤♥♥
Irene Huntley-Campbell
Family
December 19, 2020
May you find peace and rest in heaven. May your light shine bright on your loved ones. You will be missed and you were truly loved.
Joy Phillips
Friend
December 19, 2020
Rest In Peace...Sorry for your loss, May God continue to comfort the family.
Myrna Morrison
Friend
December 19, 2020
I know that you are either patrolling the highways of heaven and standing guard at the entrance. God can rest easy knowing that nothing will happen, not on your watch. RIP my friend, my brother, mission accomplished!
Trevor and Jamie McAdoo
Friend
December 19, 2020
God truly has gained an angel. We will miss your warm smile and caring heart. GOD BLESS YOU!!!
Lisa and Carlos Keith
Friend
December 19, 2020
I took care of Mr. Dawkins throughout his cancer journey until his final days. He and I bounded over the fact that we were August 11th babies. He was an amazing man with kind and gentle spirit. Through the ups and the downs, he always said "thank you" as I exited his room. It was a truly an honor being one of his healthcare providers over the last year. Kathy, I am praying for your strength, comfort, and peace during this time. You are a wonderful woman who Mr. Dawkins loved deeply. I will always be here for you.
Mariah Prince
December 19, 2020
Praying for the family..If you need anything let me know.
Gina Baldwin
Friend
December 19, 2020
Our memories are of a kind, gentle and cool dude!!!! Thank you for being Kathy’s rock and for always wearing a smile! We have been grieving since you passed but we one day will be able to celebrate you without all the tears. You impacted us and our children. We are learning how much presence means because you presence was unmatched.
Mr. & Mrs. Harold and Shelia Lipscomb Lipsxomb
Family
December 19, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Darlene Rankin
Friend
December 19, 2020
Mike. Big dog. I will miss you every single day. It was an absolute pleasure knowing you and training with you at the academy. May God bless your family and hold them in his arms through this tough time. I will see you again one day. And when I do, I fully expect that roll you promised me. I love you brother. Rest easy.
Ray Irizarry
Friend
December 18, 2020
My condolences to the Dawkins Family!
Ricky Smith
Friend
December 18, 2020
Kathy out Ladies Prayer Circle have prayed for you and Mike for the past year. We had hope that God would heal Mike but He gave him rest. We continue to pray for you and hope at some point that we will get to meet you. God bless you and keep you.
Sharpe Road Church of Christ Ladies Prayer Circle
December 18, 2020
Mike, you will be truly missed by your family, friends and your Ben. L Smith family. You were such an awesome person and I am glad to know that you had my good friend Kathy by your side through this all. Our hearts are broken, but you are no longer in pain and now healed. Until we meet again.
Dr. Carla Williams
Classmate
December 18, 2020
Mike it was such a blessing to have known you. You were an outstanding individual. I truly loved you as a dear friend. I will always see your little smile as I would come into your presence. You fought a hard fight now God has given you rest. Kathy was by your side for the whole ride you could not have had a better partner and friend. May God bless Kathy and your family. Love you Kat!
Betty Marks
Friend
December 18, 2020
Love you brother! I'm going 2 miss working with you! We had a lot of great time out here on and off the road! Your were a great friend! Ill see you again one day on the other side! I miss you bro!
Jeremy Zachary
Friend
December 18, 2020
I send my condolences to the family. I went to middle school with Mike and I always would love to see him smile, he had such deep dimples and it warmed my heart. Heaven has definitely gained another Angel. Sleep in Peace my friend.
Claricer Garner- Pettis
Friend
December 18, 2020
To the Dawkins family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was such a kind man every time his son has a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed.
Susan Wortinger
Coworker
December 18, 2020
To the Dawkins family; Sorry for your loss, meet him on several times while he was working, very nice person. To Kathy my prayers are with you.
alma Dixon
Friend
December 18, 2020
Heaven has gained a great person that has touched so many people with his sweet and helping spirit!!! We had so many times and good laughs at ACJ and will have those memories!! Sending love to his family!! Rest Easy!! Well done my friend!!!
L Mebane
Coworker
December 17, 2020
It was always a pleasure working with you and you always had a smile and kind words. Rest easy Brother! Chief Edward Lipscomb A-O Fire Department.
December 17, 2020
I will miss you Mike. RIH....
Mary DeGraffenriedt
Family
December 17, 2020
My oldest loving and kind cousin will be missed. I will keep my memories of all the fun times we all had growing up! We love you Mike ❤! RIP Big cuz! I'm definitely keeping our family in prayer.
Tina Reid
Family
December 17, 2020
I loveand will miss you Mike your smile the talks we have gone but never forgotten
Debora Tinnin
Family
December 17, 2020
Kathy you have my sincere condolences and prayers also to the family .
Pauline Royal Sturdivant
December 17, 2020
Rest in peace, prayers for the family.
Scott Holland
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Mr. Dawkins will be missed by all of his neighbors. I know I will miss seeing him coming home and backing his car at the end of his driveway. If I was on the porch he would always throw his hand up. May God bless the family at this time of greif. God Bless you Kathy. Neighbor Robin Robinson
Robin Robinson
Neighbor
December 17, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace Mike! Please accept my sincere condolences and prayers for your loss.
Sharon Headen
Friend
December 17, 2020
Rest In Peace!
ROBIN SIGNAL
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the family at this time sorry my pray goes out all at this time of need. God Blessing be with each of you during this time.