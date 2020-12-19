As a Nurse in the Cancer Center at Duke, I was on a journey with Mike and Kathy, and send my sincerest sympathies to Kathy and everyone that loved Mike. With the challenges of chemotherapy, Mike studied for and passed exams that were very important to him with his career as a State Trooper. He never gave up on living his life and doing what he could do to have normalcy and quality in his life. He was not only a fighter, but a very dignified fighter, always well dressed and polite no matter how he was feeling. We were all so hopeful with his last treatment, but know that he is at peace now and has left many with great memories of their time with him. He is looking down on Kathy and those he loved, Mike and Kathy will be in my heart forever.

"Pink" Kim Leder December 23, 2020