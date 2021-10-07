Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
6 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the Humble family.
George was one of our classmates at Sumner High School, Class of 1967.
May a sheltering circle of grace and peace surround and comfort your family in the days to come.
Ann Thornlow and Roger Kirkman
October 9, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of our George Humble. He was a joy to know. Always funny and a good high school friend. May the God of Love and Compassion bring peace of his journey home.
Donna Kellam Harris
School
October 8, 2021
Jane, I'm so very sorry about George. You two were such good partners. I think of you often since we moved from your area. I pray you will be strong during the days ahead. Just know that I'm thinking of you & praying for you also. Much love, Joyce & Nolan McDowell
JOYCE MCDOWELL
Friend
October 8, 2021
Kathy Humble Adams and family
October 7, 2021
Best friends are precious even when we parted ways after college. So many good times.
Phillip W Barber
Friend
October 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to George´s family. George was a good friend and such a helper when my husband was terminally ill. He was always there for his friends in need. He and Jane were a good team. May he Rest In Peace. Love to Jane.