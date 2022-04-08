Keneipp, George Edmond
September 12, 1935 - April 6, 2022
George "Jerry" Edmond Keneipp, 86, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jerry was born on September 12, 1935, to George and Ruth Keneipp in Washington, DC. He graduated with a business degree from La Salle University and a graduate degree from George Washington University. He served in the United States Army for over 27 years and earned the rank of lieutenant colonel. He also worked for Lucent Technologies before full retirement. Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro. He was a faithful Washington football fan and enjoyed tennis and travel. He was known for his strong work ethic and dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife Martha Keneipp of Greensboro, NC; daughter Carolyn "Lyn" Kang (Stephan) of Chapel Hill, NC; sisters, Marge Roe of Ft. Collins, CO, and Nancy Keneipp of Germantown, MD; and granddaughter Stephanie Kang.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC, at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.