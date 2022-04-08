Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Edmond Keneipp
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Keneipp, George Edmond

September 12, 1935 - April 6, 2022

George "Jerry" Edmond Keneipp, 86, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jerry was born on September 12, 1935, to George and Ruth Keneipp in Washington, DC. He graduated with a business degree from La Salle University and a graduate degree from George Washington University. He served in the United States Army for over 27 years and earned the rank of lieutenant colonel. He also worked for Lucent Technologies before full retirement. Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro. He was a faithful Washington football fan and enjoyed tennis and travel. He was known for his strong work ethic and dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife Martha Keneipp of Greensboro, NC; daughter Carolyn "Lyn" Kang (Stephan) of Chapel Hill, NC; sisters, Marge Roe of Ft. Collins, CO, and Nancy Keneipp of Germantown, MD; and granddaughter Stephanie Kang.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC, at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home

6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.