Mr. George Pell Miller, Jr. 83, passed away Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home UNC in Pittsboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church with Reverend Bill Young, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Bronna Burge Miller; and brothers, Terry and June Ray Miller.
George served his country in the U.S. Army, was a member of Good Shepherd Church, and had retired from North State Milling Company as well as Neese's Country Sausage as a truck driver.
He is survived by his son, Duane Miller (Claudine), of Raleigh; granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller, of Raleigh; sisters, Ruby Lynch (Spence), of Greensboro, and Pauline Barrow, of Kernersville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends whom he loved.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.
We are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you and your family
June Ray and Rhonda Miller
Family
June 19, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I worked with Bronna at Lorillard for over 20 years. I would stop by and visit everytime I went to K&W. Both of them would always have encouraging words from the bible for me. RIP Junior
Melanie Harrington
Work
June 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Duane and the rest of the family. George was a dear friend to us. Rest In Peace our friend.