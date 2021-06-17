Miller, Jr., George Pell



February 5, 1938 - June 15, 2021



Mr. George Pell Miller, Jr. 83, passed away Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home UNC in Pittsboro, NC.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church with Reverend Bill Young, Jr. officiating.



Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Bronna Burge Miller; and brothers, Terry and June Ray Miller.



George served his country in the U.S. Army, was a member of Good Shepherd Church, and had retired from North State Milling Company as well as Neese's Country Sausage as a truck driver.



He is survived by his son, Duane Miller (Claudine), of Raleigh; granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller, of Raleigh; sisters, Ruby Lynch (Spence), of Greensboro, and Pauline Barrow, of Kernersville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends whom he loved.



The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.