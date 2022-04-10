Moody, George "Mike"
August 25, 1948 - April 5, 2022
Mike Moody, age 73 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Abbottswood Memory Care.
Mike was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 25, 1948 to the late June Moody McMath and George Moody. He loved his wonderful stepdad the late Paul McMath.
He was a graduate of Page High School and High Point College (now University). He served in the Navy and was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina on the ship USS Hundley.
After college he went to work for Burlington Industries in 1972 and had a very successful career in the Denim Division as Executive Vice President of denim sales and operation.
His main goal in life was to be the best husband, father, father-in-law, papa and friend. He loved dearly his wife Beverly, his son Josh and wife Nicole. But the love he had being
Papa to Dylan, Dalton and Dakota Rose was without measure. He loved reading and all sports especially baseball and golf. His greatest joy was coaching his son and others in basketball and Baseball. He was known around Greensboro as Coach Moody.
Mike loved Lawndale Baptist Church and especially his class "Hearts Holding Hands".
Mike is survived by his wife Beverly, son Josh and his wife Nicole. Grandsons Dylan, Dalton and granddaughter Dakota Rose.
The family would like to thank Dr. Doug Shaw for his care and kindness. AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro and loving thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Abbottswood Memory Care.
Many thanks and love to all the family and wonderful friends that was so supported.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at Lawndale Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive Greensboro, NC 27408; Backpack Beginnings, 3707 Alliance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407 orAlzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
2110 Servomation Rd Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.