Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Pierson, Jr., Dr. George Herman
October 16, 1928 - July 24, 2020
George Herman Pierson, Jr., M.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Greensboro, N.C. on Friday, July 24, 2020. The service celebrating George's life, which was delayed due to Covid, will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. A reception will follow the service at Forest Oaks Country Club.
