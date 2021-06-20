Menu
Dr. George Herman Pierson Jr.
1928 - 2020
Pierson, Jr., Dr. George Herman

October 16, 1928 - July 24, 2020

George Herman Pierson, Jr., M.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Greensboro, N.C. on Friday, July 24, 2020. The service celebrating George's life, which was delayed due to Covid, will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. A reception will follow the service at Forest Oaks Country Club.

Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel

4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
