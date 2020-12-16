Words can´t express how much you will be missed. Although my heart hurts to know I can´t call you every morning and every evening to check in on you and to see how your day was and tell you "Goodnight sleep tight don´t let the bed bugs bite, I will call you in the morning ", of fuss at you and tell you to stop trying to carry the laundry out to the laundry room, my heart is at peace because I know you were ready to meet your maker... your Heavenly Father. You are in Heaven with Mama now, I love and miss you both. I know you and Mama will wait patiently until God calls each of his children home, one by one. Until then... save a place for me, I´ll be home soon. I love you, Lisa.

