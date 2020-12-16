Our cherished Dad passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020 at the Moses Cone (Green Valley complex) from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Bill was 93. Born and raised in Greensboro, NC, Bill lived in the Glenwood community his entire life and served proudly in the United States Navy and served on the USS Princeton (CV-37). Bill retired from the Greensboro Daily News-Record after 40 years of service. Bill was an avid fisherman and fished at his all-time favorite place (Kure Pier), Kure Beach, NC. During the 1960's, Bill played stand-up bass with a group of musically talented friends and raced model cars as a hobby. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Delores Dooley Purcell; father and mother George W. Purcell, Sr. and Mozelle Purcell; brother, Bryant Purcell; sisters, Jane Lemons and JoAnn Stanley. Left to cherish his fond memory are sister-in-law Donna Dooley Gajewski; daughters, Pam Finney (Kenneth), Wanda Waters (Dale), Lisa Petty (Gary); sons Billy Purcell, Gary Purcell (Sandy), Ricky Purcell, Joey Purcell (Jonathan). Bill had 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved and cherished. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, one may make a charitable contribution in Bill Purcell's name to the North Carolina Aquarium at Ft. Fisher, 900 Loggerhead Rd., Kure Beach, NC 28449. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
Oh my loving uncle Bill it hurts my heart knowing that your gone but I take peace in knowing that you aunt Delores and daddy are once again on the pier fishing again I will always remember the things you and daddy taught me about fishing uncle Bill I love you rest in peace.
Jonathan Dooley
December 29, 2020
Words can´t express how much you will be missed. Although my heart hurts to know I can´t call you every morning and every evening to check in on you and to see how your day was and tell you "Goodnight sleep tight don´t let the bed bugs bite, I will call you in the morning ", of fuss at you and tell you to stop trying to carry the laundry out to the laundry room, my heart is at peace because I know you were ready to meet your maker... your Heavenly Father. You are in Heaven with Mama now, I love and miss you both. I know you and Mama will wait patiently until God calls each of his children home, one by one. Until then... save a place for me, I´ll be home soon. I love you, Lisa.
Lisa Purcell Petty
December 18, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about Mr. Purcell. Love, Russell, Ronnie, Kathy
Russell, Ronnie, and Kathy Sims
December 17, 2020
Rest in peace George!
Doug Purcell
Family
December 16, 2020
My Condolences to all the family, so sorry for your loss. I am sure he will be missed by all
Helen Purcell Walls
December 16, 2020
I will miss you daddy but will see you and momma again...save a place for me your loving daughter...you were a great dad. Rest in peace.
Pamela Purcell Finney
December 16, 2020
He had a gentle nature. I never saw him angry. Always had a smile for me. I will never forget him.
Paul Muir
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Prayers for your Family .
Bud Lauder
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this very difficult time.
All our love.